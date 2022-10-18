"He went for greed" - Ex-Premier League striker slams Liverpool attacker for what he did in 1-0 Manchester City win 

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has slammed Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez for his selfishness against Manchester City on Sunday (October 16).

The Reds came up with an inspired display against the Cityzens at Anfield, beating them 1-0 with Mohamed Salah scoring the winner. However, the scoreline could have easily been more comfortable had Darwin Nunez made better decisions late in the game.

The Uruguayan international, who did not start the game and came off the bench, made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Nunez found himself in a three vs one situation and took the shot himself rather than laying it off for Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

The former Benfica attacker later made another poor decision by choosing to ignore Fabio Carvalho and opting to play in Trent Alexander-Arnold instead.

Noel Whelan has slammed the Liverpool striker for his acts of selfishness and greed and has urged him to show better decision-making. He told Football Insider:

“He’s got to make better decisions. He’s cost a lot of money. I understand he wants to score but it’s a team game and that could have been where they put the game to bed. He has to play the ball there. He had two options, and in the end, he went for greed and for the limelight."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez adapting to the Premier League:



“He’s a machine, physically incredibly strong and get’s better everyday in training.” Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez adapting to the Premier League:“He’s a machine, physically incredibly strong and get’s better everyday in training.” 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez adapting to the Premier League:“He’s a machine, physically incredibly strong and get’s better everyday in training.” 🔴 https://t.co/llggaW5049

Whelan has claimed that Nunez cannot afford to keep making mistakes given the hefty price Liverpool paid for his services. The former Leeds United striker has insisted that the Uruguayan still has a lot to learn. He added:

“You can’t afford to do that. He’s got to learn from this, much like his sending-off. He is going to get loads of opportunities to score in front of the goal, and it’s up to him to make those count."

"But when you’ve got two better options, he’s got to play the ball in there. You’d expect that from someone who has cost so much money.”

Darwin Nunez has flattered to deceive at Liverpool so far

Nunez cost Liverpool almost £85 million but has not been able to live up to his price tag yet. Almost all of Jurgen Klopp's signings at Anfield have been hit but the Uruguayan is in danger of being deemed a flop.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Darwin Nunez has been flagged offside as many times as he has hit the target (7) in the Premier League this season Darwin Nunez has been flagged offside as many times as he has hit the target (7) in the Premier League this season 😬 Darwin Nunez has been flagged offside as many times as he has hit the target (7) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/nUWlkKkKV2

The forward has so far scored just four goals in 11 games for the Reds and is yet to establish himself as a regular starter. Nunez needs to improve soon to avoid being written off this early in his stint in the Premier League.

