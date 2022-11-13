"He went to sleep" - Michael Owen criticizes Liverpool star for what he did in 3-1 Southampton win

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has slammed Virgil van Dijk for failing to mark Che Adams during the Reds' 3-1 win against Southampton.

Liverpool faced Southampton at Anfield in their 14th Premier League match of the season on Saturday (12th November). It was also their final game before club football paused for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Reds ensured that they went into the break on a high, earning a 3-1 victory over the Saints. A brace from Darwin Nunez and a goal from Roberto Firmino saw them claim all three points, while goalkeeper Alisson also lent a helping hand.

Meanwhile, Adams found the back of the net for Southampton, who played their match under Nathan Jones. The striker nullified Firmino's early goal after getting on the end of a free-kick from James Ward-Prowse in the ninth minute of the game.

Owen is of the view that Van Dijk was at fault for the goal as he failed to track Adams. The former Liverpool frontman criticized the centre-back for allowing the Saints man a shot on goal. He told Premier League Productions [via HITC]:

"At a free-kick, you try to keep an arm’s distance from everyone, so nobody can get into the gaps. If they do, then you can hold a stiff arm, let’s say, not pull their shirts."

“But it looked like Virgil van Dijk went to sleep for a while there and then Che Adams got in between them and knocked in the equalizer.”

Van Dijk has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018. However, he has struggled for form like many other Reds stars this season.

The Dutchman has helped the Reds keep just seven clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions this term. He has also been a part of a team that have conceded 24 goals so far.

Liverpool go into the World Cup break on a positive note

The Merseyside-based club have had a largely underwhelming campaign so far in 2022-23. They won the domestic cup double last term, but have failed to maintain similar standards this time around.

Jurgen Klopp's side have notably drawn four and lost four of their 14 Premier League matches so far. However, they will be pleased to go into the World Cup break on a positive note.

Having won their last two league games, they now sit sixth in the table with 22 points. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and have a game in hand.

