"He will also be great for Jackson" - Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star to help Nicolas Jackson next season

Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer. The former France star believes the Brazilian will be the perfect player to help Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Metro via BoyleSports, Petit claimed that Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid could signal the end of Rodrygo's time in Los Blancos' starting XI. He wants Chelsea to take advantage of the situation and sign the Brazilian.

"I think Chelsea should sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid to help Nicolas Jackson next season. With Mbappe arriving next season, one of Real's big stars are going to be out of the XI, so I think this one makes sense for both parties. Real Madrid could get a big fee and he will also be great for Jackson, although he is still young," Petit said.

Chelsea are looking to sign a left-winger this summer with reports suggesting they are keen on replacing Raheem Sterling. Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville has been linked with the Blues, while Liverpool are also chasing him.

Chelsea target has no plans to leave Real Madrid

Rodrygo took to Instagram earlier this month and ended speculation surrounding his future at Real Madrid. The Brazilian revealed that he was happy at the club and that some media outlets had taken his interview out of context.

"A very annoying situation happened today where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context. To be very direct, I am VERY happy at Real Madrid, I live a dream every day and it does NOT cross my mind to leave the club of my life! Now we continue with history to be made. Let's go for the 15th. HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!” he stated.

Rodrygo's father and agent, Eric, also took to the social media network and revealed that his son was not thinking of leaving Real Madrid.

"It's getting boring, everything has to be down to the smallest detail. Rodrygo is happy. Rodrygo dreamed and fought like crazy to get his space. Rodrygo only thinks about becoming a champion on Saturday. Please don't take things out of context, especially at this moment. Whoever knows him knows that he is a real Madridista," Eric stated.

Apart from Chelsea, Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Rodrygo. Marca have reported that Real Madrid want €170 million to part ways with the winger.