“He will always make a mistake" - Pundit claims 25-year-old player is Arsenal's weak link, believes he is 'too rash'

Footballer-turned-pundit Nigel Reo-Coker has predicted that Gabriel Magalhaes will make an error against Manchester City and cost Arsenal. He believes that the defender is rash and always has a mistake in him.

Arsenal are set to face Manchester City in what could be a Premier League title decider. The two sides are separated by five points, but second-placed Cityszens have two games in hand.

Speaking on CBS Sports' House of Champions podcast, Reo-Coker claimed Gabriel is the one to keep an eye on. He believes the defender will make a mistake and help Manchester City win. He was quoted by HITC as saying:

"I'll say this now, if I was a captain still playing in this league and in this game, and had a decent striker, do you know what I'd tell my striker? Play on Gabriel. He is going to make a mistake, he is going to do something that will give you an opportunity. He will always make a mistake in 90 minutes or let someone in. Gabriel is still too rash, doesn't play at a calm level, he's still too emotionally involved every game he plays in."

Rio Ferdinand also believes Arsenal star is rash

Rio Ferdinand called out Gabriel Magalhaes for his mistake against West Ham United. The defender's foul led to the Hammers getting a penalty and making a comeback in a game they were trailing 2-0.

The penalty was converted by Said Benrahma and the Hammers eventually managed to take a point with a 2-2 draw. Ferdinand was on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel when he said:

"Bit rash… and I've said this about Gabriel a few times. He's rash, he makes mad, wild decisions. As a defender you've got to be calm. There's no need for him to do what he did. It was a rush of blood, he needs to eradicate that, get that out of his game quick."

He added:

"As a manager you don't want to see that. Because those types of things ruin the head too many times, it starts becoming part of their make-up, and you're going, 'hold on, can I rely on this guy?'. I think he's had a fabulous season, Gabriel. But those types of decisions can be very costly, he's in the run-in now. That will hurt, the way they dropped points."

