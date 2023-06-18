“He will arrive next week“ - Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid will sign Spanish international

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that the club has completed the signing of Spanish striker Joselu from Espanyol on loan. Perez also claimed that there will be no more signings this summer.

Karim Benzema recently left the La Liga giants to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Los Blancos have signed Joselu on loan as the Frenchman's replacement.

Joselu was a key player for Espanyol in the recently concluded season, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 38 games across competitions. However, the Spanish striker couldn't prevent the club from being relegated to the Segundo Division.

When asked if the team have already signed the 33-year-old striker, Perez said:

“Yes, he will arrive next week.”

Joselu, who played for Real Madrid's B-team, RM Castilla, early in his career, has scored two goals in two previous appearances for the senior side. In the 2010/11 season, his first ever goal for Real Madrid against Almeria was assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Joselu made his debut for Spain in March and has scored three goals in three games for La Roja. The striker was on the scoresheet recently as Spain defeated Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Los Blancos have been extremely quick with their business in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have already completed a €103 million deal for Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The club will soon announce the signing of Joselu on loan as well.

Bellingham was recently presented as a Madrid player. The 19-year-old is already one of the best midfielders in the world and could be a part of the club's midfield for the next decade. Speaking about his move to the Spanish capital, Bellingham said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I don't think about money when I make these kinds of decisions. It's not important to me. It's the sport I love and I love the feeling at Real Madrid and how I feel about the club. For me Real Madrid is the greatest club and I wanted everything to happen quickly. It doesn't mean that the other teams are bad, but that Real Madrid is the greatest."

Alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, the former Dortmund star should form a formidable midfield trio to replace the Casemiro-Toni Kroos-Luka Modric legendary midfield.

