"He will be attacked" - Former PSG star Nicolas Anelka explains why Kylian Mbappe has to be "careful" 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Nicolas Anelka has urged Kylian Mbappe to be mindful when speaking publicly and focus on performing on the pitch. Anelka claimed that the 23-year-old would be “attacked” if he did not live up to his potential or talked about “other things.”

Mbappe, who has become quite vocal lately, recently criticized the level of football in South America (via Mundo Albiceleste). His comments have not sat well with the likes of Lautaro Martinez (via Goal) and Fabinho (via ESPN Sports Center), who believe the PSG star's take was unfair.

The Football Arena @thefootyarena Mbappe: "Argentina hasn't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup, In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe." Mbappe: "Argentina hasn't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup, In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe." https://t.co/IRCR7EfBC0

Without taking any names, Anelka warned Mbappe of the challenges that lay ahead, advising him to be “careful” when he spoke. Speaking to RMC Sport (via Paris Team), the former PSG star said:

“I had problems because I wasn't speaking. Kylian has to be careful about everything he says, even more than before. He has to stay focused on the pitch. And he did it well until now. Let him not start talking about everything and nothing, otherwise it will draw even more light to the place, and there are always people who are looking for the little beast.”

Anelka, however, assured that as long as the PSG no. 7 continued to perform on the pitch, no one would be able to criticize him. He added:

“Today, you can use social networks at all times, in my time, it did not exist. As long as he does the job on the ground, it will be fine. He has his personality, if he talks about other things, he will be attacked. On the pitch, people have less opportunity to attack him. There he has to have another great season on the pitch, and no one will be able to talk.”

Mbappe ended the 2021-22 campaign as Ligue 1’s leading scorer (28) and assist provider (17). He was also included in UEFA’s Champions League team of the season (via UEFA).

Kylian Mbappe needs to win Champions League with PSG to silence critics for good

Paris Saint-Germain are eager to end their Champions League drought as soon as possible. In the 2021-22 season, their dreams were shattered by a spectacular Karim Benzema hat-trick in the second leg of the Round of 16. Next season, they will go again with a formidable team and a clear objective.

Kylian Mbappe was PSG’s best performer across competitions in the recently concluded 2021-22 season, including the Champions League (six goals, four assists). Having signed a big-money extension with the club, the onus will be upon him to do even better next term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC A Real Madrid fan holds up an Mbappe shirt with the number of Champions League trophies he's won ahead of the final A Real Madrid fan holds up an Mbappe shirt with the number of Champions League trophies he's won ahead of the final 👀🏆 https://t.co/DpimZMZ0zD

If he can live up to his potential and lead Paris to the trophy they crave the most, he could go down as one of the club’s biggest icons. Another failure, however, could draw endless criticism from all over the globe, making his life unimaginably difficult.

