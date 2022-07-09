“He will be back scoring goals”, “Give me some assists please” – Bruno Fernandes talks up ‘connection’ with Manchester United star during pre-season flight

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial have promised to provide goals next season for the club. The duo struck up a conversation during the team's flight to Thailand for pre-season preparations.

In a video posted by the club on Twitter, the Portuguese maestro told the camera:

“Anthony Martial is back. He will be back scoring goals.”

To which Martial responded:

“Give me some assists please.”

Fernandes then said:

“I will, for sure man, you know that we have that connection."

Martial needs to get back in amongst the goals next season after enduring a terrible campaign last year. He joined Sevilla on a short-term loan in the January transfer window but scored only once in 12 games. The Frenchman tapered off at Manchester United and has lost the faith of most fans following an inability to offer consistency.

Manchester United might be particularly keen for Martial to find his scoring touch again next season, with rumors suggesting that they could lose Cristiano Ronaldo. That would leave the team in need of an extra 20+ goals and if he can improve his return, the club could save some money this year.

The Frenchman will however have to convince new manager Erik ten Hag of his abilities. Fans already expect his time at the club to close to an end, and he might not get the chance to link up with Fernandes after all.

Manchester United could be interested in signing Serge Gnabry this summer: Report

With Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial prepared to provide assists and bang in goals, the Red Devils are looking to increase their attacking threat further. According to GiveMeSport (via Football Transfer Tavern), Manchester United are more likely to work towards a move for Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry.

The German star is now in the final year of his contract with the Bavarians, which means Bayern can still get a fee for him, rather than let him go for free. If he isn't sold this summer, the star will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club by January, which the Bavarians might not want.

While CEO Hasan Salihamidzic has pushed Gnabry to declare his intent, the star has kept mum about his future. With United still looking for strong options in the final third, and Gnabry potentially available at an affordable figure, discussions could be open for both parties.

The forward has a brilliant attacking track record, bagging 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances for the club last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far