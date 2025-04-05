“He will beat my record” - Ivan Zamora Backa Kylian Mbappe to break his 32-year long Real Madrid record 

Former Real Madrid striker Ivan Zamora believes Kylian Mbappe will break his 32-year-old record for the club. The former Chile international arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Sevilla in the summer of 1992.
Zamora hit the ground running with Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals in the 1992-93 campaign. It remains the best debut season by a Los Blancos footballer to date, but that could change before the end of the season.
Kylian Mbappe has scored 33 goals from 45 games for the LaLiga champions so far, and has already equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record. The Portuguese superstar managed 33 goals in the 2009-10 season after arriving from Manchester United.
Mbappe, meanwhile, has nine games left in the league season, while Real Madrid have also reached the Copa del Rey final. There could also be further games, depending on Los Blancos' run in the Champions League, where they face Arsenal next in the quarterfinals.
Speaking recently to MARCA, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Zamora remained confident that his record will be broken by the French supertar.
“Kylian Mbappe will beat my record,” said Zamora.
Mbappe scored 256 goals and set up 98 more from 308 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in his career. He also has 48 goals and 35 assists from 88 games for the national team.
What did Kylian Mbappe say about equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's debut record with Real Madrid?
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a blistering start to life at Real Madrid and went on to score 450 goals from 438 games. He remains the club's record goalscorer.
Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the 3-2 win over Leganes last weekend to match the Portuguese superstar's debut campaign record. The Frenchman, understandably, was delighted to achieve the feat.
However, speaking after the game, the 26-year-old also insisted that he is looking to win titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"Very special. I'm sure the most important thing is the things you do with the team, but scoring the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good. We know what he means to Real Madrid and to me. He gives me a lot of advice; he's scored a lot of goals, but we have to win titles here," Mbappe said via Goal.
Kylian Mbappe will also have an eye on Cristiano Ronaldo's best goalscoring season for Los Blancos. Ronaldo managed 61 goals across competitions in the 2014-15 campaign for the club.