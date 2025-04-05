“He will beat my record” - Ivan Zamora Backa Kylian Mbappe to break his 32-year long Real Madrid record 

Former Real Madrid striker Ivan Zamora believes Kylian Mbappe will break his 32-year-old record for the club. The former Chile international arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Sevilla in the summer of 1992.

Ad

Zamora hit the ground running with Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals in the 1992-93 campaign. It remains the best debut season by a Los Blancos footballer to date, but that could change before the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 33 goals from 45 games for the LaLiga champions so far, and has already equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record. The Portuguese superstar managed 33 goals in the 2009-10 season after arriving from Manchester United.

Ad

Trending

Mbappe, meanwhile, has nine games left in the league season, while Real Madrid have also reached the Copa del Rey final. There could also be further games, depending on Los Blancos' run in the Champions League, where they face Arsenal next in the quarterfinals.

Speaking recently to MARCA, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Zamora remained confident that his record will be broken by the French supertar.

“Kylian Mbappe will beat my record,” said Zamora.

Ad

Mbappe scored 256 goals and set up 98 more from 308 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in his career. He also has 48 goals and 35 assists from 88 games for the national team.

What did Kylian Mbappe say about equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's debut record with Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a blistering start to life at Real Madrid and went on to score 450 goals from 438 games. He remains the club's record goalscorer.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the 3-2 win over Leganes last weekend to match the Portuguese superstar's debut campaign record. The Frenchman, understandably, was delighted to achieve the feat.

However, speaking after the game, the 26-year-old also insisted that he is looking to win titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Very special. I'm sure the most important thing is the things you do with the team, but scoring the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good. We know what he means to Real Madrid and to me. He gives me a lot of advice; he's scored a lot of goals, but we have to win titles here," Mbappe said via Goal.

Kylian Mbappe will also have an eye on Cristiano Ronaldo's best goalscoring season for Los Blancos. Ronaldo managed 61 goals across competitions in the 2014-15 campaign for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More