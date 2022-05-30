"He will be a better player" - Kevin Campbell tips Manchester United star for 'big improvement' next season

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Raphael Varane to step up for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag next season.

Varane put an end to his ten-year association with Real Madrid and joined the Red Devils in a £34 million deal last summer. The France international's arrival was one that excited fans at Old Trafford.

Manchester United



We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United!



#MUFC

Many expected the centre-back to push Manchester United's development under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the excitement around his signing soon fizzled out as he had an underwhelming debut season with the Red Devils.

Varane made 29 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League giants in the 2021-22 campaign. The 29-year-old, who scored and assisted a goal each, also saw his season interrupted by constant injuries.

Campbell, though, expects Varane, as well as the rest of the Manchester United team, to bounce back under Ten Hag next season. The former Arsenal frontman believes the defender will make a 'big improvement' next term. He told Footbll Insider:

“Sometimes centre-backs need a midfield. A lot of the time the midfield protects them. Man United’s midfield has been poor this season. One player cannot make a whole difference to the team. [Cristiano] Ronaldo had a great season but not even he could stop the rot."

“United will be better next season under Erik ten Hag. I expect a big improvement from Varane as well. He will be a better player with a year under his belt. In general, they will be a lot better next season.”

Varane could only help Manchester United to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils also failed to compete in any of the tournaments they took part in.

Manchester United hoping for new era under Ten Hag

The Red Devils brought in Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager after sacking Solskjaer in December. The German was tasked with helping the side secure Champions League football, but failed to do so.

Ten Hag has now taken charge as their new permanent boss ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Manchester United are bracing for major changes to their team as they prepare for life under the Dutch tactician.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Phil Jones are expected to leave the club when their contracts expire next month. Nemanja Matic, who has one more year remaining on his deal, has also revealed his plans to move away from Old Trafford.

With several players heading towards the exit door, the Red Devils are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

