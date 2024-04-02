"He will have a big say towards the end of the season" - Ian Wright believes Jurgen Klopp should never sub out 'chaotic' Liverpool star

Football legend Ian Wright had high praise for Liverpool star striker Darwin Nunez and urged their coach Jurgen Klopp to never sub him out, as he is a key player in the team's system.

Wright called Nunez 'chaotic' and expects him to be crucial to Liverpool's title chances heading into the season finale.

"I’m just looking at my guy Nunez. I feel he will have a big say towards the end of the season, positive, we can’t guess what he’s going to do. He’s chaotic if he plays and like I’ve said, I’d never take him off. He’d always play," Wright said via TBR Football.

Nunez has appeared in 43 games across all competitions for the Reds with 17 goals and 14 assists to his name. Liverpool are on top of the Premier League standings and are in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Darwin Nunez is under contract with the Reds through the summer of 2027, while his market value is reported to be €70 million.

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool star striker Darwin Nunez a 'world-class player'

Darwin Nunez moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2022. In his second season with the Reds, he has elevated his game and has emerged as a cornerstone of the team's system.

Jurgen Klopp, who will step down after the end of the season, had nothing but high praise for Nunez, calling him a 'world-class player', but said that he is yet to his peak yet.

"He had absolutely more than an OK first season but he had to adapt, that's done, and he is settled in the middle of the team. Is he at his absolute peak in general? Not now for us.

"But can he develop? Yes. Is he a threat all the time? Yes. People have focused on a supposed lack of quality in his finishing, but his mentality was ignored and that is what has taken him to where he is. He is not the Benfica player, he is becoming a world-class player," Klopp said in early March, via BBC.

Heading into the business end of the season, the Reds (67) are two points ahead of Arsenal (65) at the top of the standings, while Manchester City are a point behind the Gunners. As for the UEFA Europa League, Liverpool will take on Atalanta next week.