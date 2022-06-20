"He will bully so many people" - Ben Foster names player who could 'absolutely smash it next season' in the Premier League

Former England footballer Ben Foster has tipped newly recruited Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to smash it in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side confirmed the signing of the Norwegian starlet from Borussia Dortmund last week on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his career so far, having scored goals for fun for his former clubs. The new Manchester City striker comes with a ridiculous goal-scoring record and Ben Foster believes that he can replicate that in the Premier League as well.

The eight-time capped English international has insisted that Haaland could outscore Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the Premier League.

Speaking on his podcast, Foster said, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

“Man City getting Haaland - if you had to pick one player you could almost guarantee Man City down to the ground it’ll have to Erling Haaland."

"Erling Haaland I think could go on to be better than Harry Kane at scoring goals."

Foster has backed the former Red Bull Salzburg striker to hit the ground running at Manchester City. He added:

“Once Man City find a way of working it, a system that works he could hit the ground and just absolutely smash it next season."

"I’m looking forward to seeing him play because he is a beast, he’s a brute, he will bully so many people.”

The race for Premier League Golden Boot will be one to watch out for next season

The Premier League already had some of the best attackers on the planet in the form of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung Min-Son, among others.

With the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, the top tier of English football also boasts two of the most exciting young attackers in world football. We can expect an exciting race for the Golden Boot next season with Haaland and Nunez both likely to be a part of it.

Salah and Son shared the top goal-scorer's honor between themselves last season, with both having scored 23 league goals.

The Egyptian has won the Golden Boot on three occasions out of his five seasons at Liverpool, which suggests that he is a frontrunner for the coveted personal award.

Salah and Kane are both three-time Premier League Golden Boot winners and will have their eyes on leveling with legendary Thierry Henry, who won it four times.

