“He will have to change his game again” – Paul Merson reveals problem Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could face later

Renowned pundit Paul Merson has revealed a major challenge in-form Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could have in the latter stages of his football career.

The 21-year-old England international has been in tremendous form during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign. Saka has so far scored a combined total of 13 goals and registered 10 assists this season.

He has also been one of Arsenal's best performing players as his contribution has largely played a positive role in the Gunners' imoressive Premier League title charge.

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the log with 69 points, eight, above second-placed Manchester City. Saka, however, has the most goal-contribution for Mikel Arteta's side in the league (22).

Meanwhile, speaking about the Arsenal star, pundit Paul Merson revealed that Saka may need to change his game to be able to keep up with his recent form.

He revealed that the 21-year-old could soon be studied by opposing teams as they would try their best to keep him out in games. In his words,

"The problem he will find is because of the position he plays, he will find things harder at some stage. As he becomes more well known, teams will put him on the radar a lot more."

He continued:

"Teams will look to stop the ball from getting to him and they will also double up on him very quickly. He will have to change his game again to combat that, but he has the temperament to handle that"

He added:

"But he just loves football. All he wants is to play football and he plays the game with a smile on his face. He's got all the ingredients to go as far as he wants in the game."

The 21-year-old winger recently grabbed all the headlines for England during their 2:0 victory against Ukraine. Saka scored a sublime goal and provided an assist in the encounter.

Chris Sutton makes huge claim regarding Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

The former England international has revealed that Arsenal star player Saka is currently the best right winger in world football.

Chris Sutton made this strong claim, while also mentioning the likes of Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City. He however did reveal that Saka is better than the aforementioned duo.

In his words, as seen in Metro, he said:

"Try to name a better right winger in the world this season than Bukayo Saka and I think you will struggle."

He further added:

"Saka is winning the battle on the right. Mohamed Salah has not been the same footballing force for Liverpool this season. Riyad Mahrez is incredibly talented for Manchester City but I would rank Saka ahead of him."

