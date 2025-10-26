"He will decide the outcome of this match", "Scares me so much" - Fans react as Barcelona star named in XI for Real Madrid clash

Barcelona fans online shared mixed feelings about Ferran Torres starting in their lineup vs Real Madrid in El Clasico in LaLiga on October 26. Torres appears to start as the striker in the absence of Robert Lewandowski. Hansi Flick went for a 4-3-3 formation against Xabi Alonso's 4-4-2 combination for Real Madrid. The Barcelona starting XI has multiple changes from the regular starters, as many players are unavailable due to injuries. Wojciech Szczesny starts in the goal, with starting goalkeeper Joan Garcia out due to injury. The backline includes Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde. The midfield features Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri. The attacking trio includes Marcus Rashford on the left with Raphinha unavailable, Ferran Torres as the striker in the absence of Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal on the right. Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI, with many being sceptical about Ferran Torres starting in the Clasico. The Spaniard has performed well for the Catalans in multiple crunch moments last season, but has also failed to deliver on some occasions. One X user wrote: &quot;We needed Araujo for his recovery pace. But he comes with his disadvantages. The performance of the centrebacks &amp; Ferran will decide the outcome of this game. VAMOS BARÇA, LET'S DO IT💪&quot;feelFCB @foot_y10FCBLINKWe needed Araujo for his recovery pace. But he comes with his disadvantages. The performance of the centrebacks &amp;amp;amp; Ferran will decide the outcome of this game. VAMOS BARÇA, LET'S DO IT💪Netizens shared similar thoughts and wrote: liam @liamdahgoatLINK@Mmonkoaa I’m just worried about ferranMubarak @muba_elLINK@ReshadFCB Ferran, we need you to convert all chances.Ajax @ajax36321LINK@RobyPoto I am not feeling Ferran, but I know the 🦈 will prove me wrong. There will be blood.Culers continued to share their thoughts on Ferran: Roby @RobyPotoLINKFerran is very important against Real Madrid, although he’s a poor presser, both in affordance and in intensity/legs. His off-ball runs cause havoc where Fermín and Rashford can excel with minimal effort. It’s important to stretch the defence for small-space to appear, whereAma @amacelonaLINKEither Ferran Torres cooks or he will get us cooked today No in between 🤞🏾Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_LINKOne of my biggest concerns is Ferran’s fitness. We cannot function without a proper striker, and that bench is THIN.In the absence of Robert Lewandowski, Hansi Flick had few options left to make up the attack. Ferran Torres is usually employed as the Polish legend's backup at Barca, making him the obvious choice in the starting XI. With an impressive record of three goals and four assists in 13 appearances for the Catalans against Real Madrid, expectations for the Spaniard to deliver will remain high. Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal makes bold comments against Real Madrid ahead of El ClasicoLamine Yamal - Source: GettyAhead of the much-anticipated first Clasico of the season, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal appeared to have ruffled feathers in the Real Madrid dressing rooms. He made bold comments against their archrivals this week, leading to reports of Los Blancos being disappointed in him. Speaking to streamer Ibai Llanos on his YouTube channel, Yamal claimed Real Madrid steal and complain during games. &quot;Yes, they steal and then complain, that's what they do,” Yamal said.The Spaniard also responded confidently when Llanos asked him if he would be scoring against Los Blancos in the Clasico. He reminded viewers of the score in last season's Clasico at the Bernabeu, when Barcelona won 4-0 against the home team. “I’ve already done it [scored against them], don’t you remember?,&quot; Yamal said.Yamal's comments will have to be backed by his performance on the pitch in the Clasico tonight. Real Madrid will not miss a chance to stop him, having lost four times to Barcelona last season.