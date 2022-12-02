"He will definitely be a good signing" - Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus makes bold claims about Manchester United star

Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has backed compatriot Casemiro to be a brilliant signing for Manchester United. The Brazilian believes the ones criticizing the former Real Madrid midfielder did not watch his matches in Spain.

Jesus was speaking to the Daily Mirror when he claimed that Casemiro is one of the best midfielders he has played with. He also named his former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho on the list.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Gabriel Jesus tells fans to Google 'amazing' Casemiro and says he deserves more respect trib.al/yNTYE1f Gabriel Jesus tells fans to Google 'amazing' Casemiro and says he deserves more respect trib.al/yNTYE1f

He added that those who did not follow the Brazilian's career in Spain need to realize how much he scores. The Arsenal striker said:

"I don't know if people in England watched Casemiro's career before he came to the Premier League, but I followed him for years at Real Madrid and know how many goals he scored in the Champions League."

He added:

"If you go to Google and watch Casemiro's games for Real, you will find what he is all about. He went there and scored a lot. I have played with some good midfielders and I put Fernandinho in there as well."

Jesus stated that he has known Casemiro for a long time and stressed how good a player he is:

"But I have spent a lot of time with Casemiro – and he is just an amazing player. Some people don't understand that and don't give him a lot of respect. But I do because I played with him for such a long time and know how good he is. He will definitely be a good signing for Manchester United because of his quality and the way he works."

Utdflams🛑🔰 @AllManUnIted7 Gabriel Jesus: 'I don't know if people in England followed Casemiro's career before he came to the Premier League, but if you go to Google and watch Casemiro's games for Real, you'll see what he's able to do." Gabriel Jesus: 'I don't know if people in England followed Casemiro's career before he came to the Premier League, but if you go to Google and watch Casemiro's games for Real, you'll see what he's able to do." #MUFC 💣💣💣🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus: 'I don't know if people in England followed Casemiro's career before he came to the Premier League, but if you go to Google and watch Casemiro's games for Real, you'll see what he's able to do." #MUFC🔴 https://t.co/z1r2B2yK9m

Praising Casemiro for his attitude on the pitch, the Arsenal man added:

"He's like, 'don't lose, don't give the ball away'. It has been the same everywhere he's been – that's why he has been so successful. If you are a player who loves to work and wants to follow a winner, then he is a great influence."

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for around £70 million in the summer. He has made 20 appearances for the club and has also scored a crucial goal in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus yet to start at the FIFA World Cup

Gabriel Jesus has played both of Brazil's matches at the FIFA World Cup this year but had to play a substitute role. Tite has preferred to play with Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison upfront, and it has paid off so far.

The Arsenal striker has made a good start in the Premier League but is yet to score at the FIFA World Cup.

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City for £45 million in the summer. He has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for Arsenal.

Get South Korea vs Portugal live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 2217 votes