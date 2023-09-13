"He will end up in Barcelona", "He knows ball" - Fans react as Bayern Munich superstar names Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho as his idols

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala has named Barcelona icons Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho as his two idols.

Several of the Bayern first team sat down with the club's media to discuss their favorite things. One of the questions asked them was who was their favorite player to which Matthijs de Ligt chose Cristiano Ronaldo and Joshua Kimmich named Xavi.

However, Musiala couldn't name just one as he named Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho as his two idols. He said (via Bayern Munich's YouTube channel):

"Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho."

The German wonderkid's admission was met with intrigue from Barcelona fans who envision him joining the Blaugrana in the future. It comes as no surprise to see the 20-year-old hold Messi in high regard.

The Inter Miami superstar has wowed fans over the past decades, cementing himself as one of the greatest in history. The iconic Argentine dazzled at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games across competitions. He has won seven Ballons d'Or during his illustrious career and is gunning for his eighth next month.

Lionel Messi is the hot favorite to win the Ballon d'Or after his incredible exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He lit up the tournament in Qatar with seven goals and three assists in seven games, winning the World Cup and being awarded the Golden Ball.

The Argentine hero was essentially the heir to Ronaldinho at Camp Nou as he was on the rise during the Brazilian trickster's final few years with the La Liga giants.

However, Ronaldinho was a sight to behold throughout his five years with the Catalan giants. He bagged 94 goals and 70 assists in 207 games across competitions. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 before ending his spell at Barcelona in 2008.

Fans have praised Musiala for naming the Barca heroes as his two favorite players. One fan suggested he will soon follow in their footsteps and don the Blaugrana jersey:

"He will end up in Barcelona one day."

Another fan talked up Musiala's knowledge of the game:

"He knows ball."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Bayern star's admission:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bayern Munich's Musiala explains the influence Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has on his game

Lionel Messi came up against Jamal Musiala last season.

Musiala revealed earlier this year that Lionel Messi helped influence his playing style after watching him growing up. He told German outlet SPORT1:

"There are a few but I want to develop my own style. You can always learn little things. I used to watch Messi when I was a kid. Almost every game he played I said, 'Wow,' at least once, he did so many special things. I then also decided that I would like to inspire people with my game at some point. He's a sensational player."

Musiala does hold similarities to Messi regarding his elegance on the ball, trickery, and movement. He has been a revelation at Bayern since joining from Chelsea back in 2020.

The Germany international has bagged 31 goals and 23 assists in 127 games across competitions. He has won four Bundesliga titles, one UEFA Champions League, and three German Super Cups.

Musiala is a nominee for the Golden Boy award alongside the likes of Barcelona duo Alejandro Balde and Gavi. He has scored one goal and provided three assists in 23 caps for Germany.