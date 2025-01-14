"He will be the end of Maresca", "Shambolic tonight" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star's performance in 2-2 draw against Bournemouth

Chelsea fans have criticized Nicolas Jackson following their 2-2 Premier League draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday (January 14). The Senegalese striker failed to score in the Blues' fifth consecutive Premier League game.

13 minutes into the game, Cole Palmer opened the scoring for Chelsea after being set-up by Jackson. Moises Caicedo fouled Antoine Semenyo in the penalty box in the 49th minute and Bournemouth were awarded a penalty. Justin Kluivert converted the spot-kick in the 50th minute, making the scoreline 1-1.

In the 68th minute, Semenyo placed his shot into the back of the net after being set up by Ryan Christie. In added time (90+3’), Joao Felix won a free-kick in a promising position, following a foul from Christie. Blues captain Reece James converted the free-kick in the added time (90+5’), making the final scoreline 2-2.

In 90 minutes on the pitch, Jackson had a passing accuracy of 88% (15/17). He registered three shots off-target and missed two big chances, hitting the woodwork once (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to express their disappointment with Jackson's performance, with one tweeting:

"Jackson will be the end of Maresca."

"I keep saying it, we are going no where with Jackson as main striker. His shot selection is horrible most times.," another added.

"For me it’s on Jackson We should have buried the match in the first half by 3 goals," a fan opined.

"Let’s be real. Maresca coached a win today. Just looking at the chances we created in the first half this game should’ve been dead and buried in the 1st half. Jackson’s inefficiency continues to cost us points. At this point it’s getting ridiculous," another said.

"Get a new striker None of this Nicholas Jackson nonsense," another chimed in.

"Stick him up front and get rid of Jackson all together. Shambolic tonight from him," wrote another.

How did Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer perform against Bournemouth?

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the draw, Palmer scored the Blues’ first goal of the game and was brilliant in midfield. The Englishman maintained a passing accuracy of 86% (25/29). He registered three shots on target and created two big chances (via Sofascore).

Palmer has now scored 14 goals and registered six assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season. Meanwhile, the Blues are ranked fourth in the Premier League standings having secured 37 points from 21 games.

Chelsea will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game on Monday (January 20).

