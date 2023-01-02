“He will then end up being one of many” – Filippo Inzaghi warns Rafael Leao about ‘risk’ amid talk of Real Madrid and Man City transfer

AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi has warned Rafael Leao amidst the winger being linked with a move to heavyweight clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Leao has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football with his performances for the Rossoneri.

Since joining the club in 2019, Leao has scored 34 goals and provided 30 assists in 135 games for the Serie A giants. His form has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Leao has been on a good run this season as well, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists for AC Milan. He has been linked with a move to clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Pipo Inzaghi, however, has warned Leao about a potential move. He claimed that Leao is a star for AC Milan, whereas in other clubs, he will just be another player. Speaking to Corriere della Sera, the legendary striker said (via Football Italia):

“If I were him, I would stay. For me, Milan has always been the best. To wear that shirt, to play at San Siro. A few years ago, maybe you could think about aspiring to something more prestigious, because Milan was becoming great again, but now they won the Scudetto, they make their way in the Champions League."

He added:

“Leao is strong, but he can be even stronger. I hope he will be convinced. Here he can be a protagonist, at the centre of the project. The risk is that at City or Real he will then end up being one of many. If I could give him a piece of advice, I would tell him to become a flagbearer for Milan, something unique.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Toni Kroos' retirement rumors

Surprising reports emerged recently claiming that Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos might call time on his career after the end of the season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that Kroos will provide more clarity on the situation next month. He told the media (via Football Espana):

“I think that Kroos is quite clear about it and he will be clear about it next month. As a fan it is impossible to think that he is going to stop. He has said that he wants to finish his career at Madrid and hopefully he can continue.”

Kroos, 32, has played 672 club games and has scored 71 goals, while providing 154 assists.

