"He will do everything possible to win the title" - Barcelona sent Kylian Mbappe warning by ex-PSG star ahead of UCL clash

Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has warned Barcelona about the potential influence Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe could have on their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Barca president Joan Laporta had recently stated that Mbappe could disrupt the dressing room atmosphere at Real Madrid if he moves to Spain in the summer. The Frenchman could be motivated to respond to the comments on the pitch in their upcoming encounter.

Mbappe was a critical contributor to PSG's Round of 16 victory over Real Sociedad, scoring three goals in the tie as the Ligue 1 side recorded a 4-1 aggregate win.

Sissoko has already warned La Blaugrana, claiming that the World Cup winner will be extremely motivated to win the Champions League with PSG in his final season at the club. He said (via Barca Universal):

“PSG are favourites. Mbappe will arrive at the tie motivated because it is his last year with that shirt, and he will do everything possible to win the title."

Sissoko also thinks Barcelona have been improving this year, even if the Parisians are still the favorites to win:

“Barcelona has improved recently and is playing well, and some of its young players, like Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, have performed at astonishing levels."

Barcelona get injury boost ahead of Champions League quarterfinals tie against PSG

Barca have received a positive update as they prepare for the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on April 10. Spanish forward Ferran Torres could feature for Barca following a period of absence due to an injury.

According to MARCA (via Daily Post), Torres participated in team drills during the ongoing international break and could be ready to play against PSG.

When Xavi provided an update about Torres, Barca were dealing with Napoli in the previous round of the Champions League. The manager had said (via GFNS):

“Ferran? There is no relapse, but the sensations are not that of being 100%. We don’t want to take any risks. If everything goes well, he will be available for the match against Atletico Madrid.”

However, Torres did not feature against Atletico Madrid as Barca secured a comfortable 3-0 win. In 32 appearances across competitions this season, Torres has scored 11 goals and provided four assists for Barcelona.