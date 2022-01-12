"He will have a field day" - Gabby Agbonlahor predicts the result of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea and names player to watch out for

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Chelsea to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. Agbonlahor believes striker Romelu Lukaku could be the difference-maker for Thomas Tuchel's men.

The Blues cruised to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash last week. A Kai Havertz strike and an own goal from Tottenham defender Ben Davies helped Tuchel's men cruise to a win on the night.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Blues could play on the counter due to the two-goal advantage they have from the first leg. The former Aston Villa striker has also predicted Romelu Lukaku to have a 'field day' against Antonio Conte's side.

"The difference between that Spurs side that is going to play tonight and that Chelsea side will be seen because Chelsea will beat them comfortably tonight," Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

"Chelsea on the counter-attack, Spurs chasing two goals and you've got to start pushing players forward. Lukaku, on that counter-attack; he will have a field day on that big pitch," continued Agbonlahor.

Lukaku has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season. The Belgian was left out of their squad for the league clash against Liverpool on January 2 due to controversial comments he made during an interview with Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has since apologised to his manager, teammates and fans. Lukaku returned to the Blues' squad for their clash with Chesterfield in the FA Cup on January 8, where he scored a goal.

Romelu Lukaku's return to form is a major boost for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku (left) could be a key player against Spurs.

Since joining the Blues from Inter Milan on a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer, Romelu Lukaku has blown hot and cold.

The Belgian striker is yet to reach the heights expected of him this season. Lukaku was Inter Milan's talisman last season. He scored 24 goals in 36 Serie A games to help them win their first Scudetto in eleven years.

He has shown glimpses of that form for the Blues in recent weeks. He has scored three goals and provided an assist in his last three appearances for the club in all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel's men are challenging for multiple trophies this season. They will look to Romelu Lukaku to deliver upfront during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Lukaku could play a key role in the Blues' clash with Tottenham on Thursday in the Carabao Cup. They are likely to face a tricky test against Antonio Conte's side, who are coming off three victories in their last five Premier League games.

