"He will flop", "No wonder we're in serious debt" - Barcelona fans feel club overpaid by €30 million for 'average' new signing

Barcelona have an agreement in place with Leeds United for the signing of Raphinha, but the club's fans believe they are overpaying for the Brazilian.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish side will pay €58 million plus add-ons for a total package of €67 million for the winger. He will join the Catalans on a five-year deal.

The signing will be completed after Raphinha passes his medical with the Blaugrana and the contracts are signed. The Brazilian has been wanting to join Barcelona since February. However, the club's financial struggles delayed the move.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Agreement in principle with @LUFC for the transfer of Raphinha Agreement in principle with @LUFC for the transfer of Raphinha

After the announcement was made by the Spanish club, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the new signing. Here are some of their reactions:

IRREPLACEABLE @Laxix6 @FCBarcelona



No wonder we're in serious debt @LUFC We overpaid for another Brazilian that'll end up like Coutinho, Malcom and ArthurNo wonder we're in serious debt @FCBarcelona @LUFC We overpaid for another Brazilian that'll end up like Coutinho, Malcom and Arthur😂😂No wonder we're in serious debt 😭😭

Joe @EyesanJoseph @_thelife0ftimmy Guy I personally didn’t want Raphinha. He is a ziyech pro max @_thelife0ftimmy Guy I personally didn’t want Raphinha. He is a ziyech pro max

UNCLE MIKE @Smokeybenz You are spending 70m on Raphinha but you don't want to pay Frenkie De Jong the 17m you owe him and you want him to take a paycut or forget about the money. Would like to know what they smoke at the camp nou. You are spending 70m on Raphinha but you don't want to pay Frenkie De Jong the 17m you owe him and you want him to take a paycut or forget about the money. Would like to know what they smoke at the camp nou.

Raphinha, 25, has been a key player for Leeds United since joining them from Stade Rennais in 2020. He has registered 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 matches for the Whites.

The Brazilian was one of the key factors in Leeds avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season. He scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 league matches last term.

As per CBS Sports, he was also linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal this summer but wanted to move to Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract with Barcelona

The right wing now looks packed for Barcelona. They have added Raphinha and now Ousmane Dembele is also reportedly set to sign a new contract with the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman will sign a two-year contract with the club, keeping him at Camp Nou until 2024. He had proposals from other clubs but the presence of manager Xavi was key in his decision.

Dembele joined the Blaugrana from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping €105 million in 2017. However, injury issues meant he could only make 150 appearances so far for the club. He registered 32 goals and 34 assists during that time.

The Frenchman had a great upturn in form last season after the appointment of Xavi as manager in November. He scored a goal and registered 13 assists in 21 matches in La Liga.

Club president Joan Laporta stated on Raphinha and Dembele's announcements (via Romano):

“Yes, this week we’ll sign and present Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele.”

