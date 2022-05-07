"He will get those fans off their seats" - Ian Wright urges Aston Villa to snap up 20-year-old Chelsea loanee

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Aston Villa to target Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer following the Albanian's impressive season on loan at Southampton.

Broja, 20, joined Ralph Hassenhuttl's Saints to gain valuable first-team experience, and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The towering forward has nine goals and one assist in 36 appearances, and his impressive performances have seen him linked with many teams.

According to Football London, Broja is a target of Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal who could be playing UEFA Champions League football next season and are in need of attacking reinforcements.

However, Wright has tipped Aston Villa to move for the 20-year-old. He believes the striker could be of huge benefit to Steven Gerrard's side. He told Premier League Productions (via ChelseaChronicle):

“I’d probably go for Armando Broja from Chelsea, who’s at Southampton. He’s the kind of player, you can see how hungry and driven he is. He just wants to score goals. He will get those fans off their seats."

Wright continued:

"If you get him, Jacob Ramsey and (Philippe) Coutinho – and Coutinho can find him. Then you are starting to think ‘okay, I can see it’ , and you’re getting that excitement."

Nathan Tella on Armando Broja:



"He's great to play with. Defenders panic when he's in & around. He presses, he's fast, good with his feet, good in the air."

West Ham United keeping tabs on Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Broja is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Another London side interested in luring Armando Broja away from Stamford Bridge is West Ham United. The Sun has reported that the Hammers are looking to bring the striker in, given their requirement of a centre-forward.

West Ham are planning a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer following his loan spell at Southampton.

(Source: Sun Sport)



(Source: Sun Sport) West Ham are planning a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer following his loan spell at Southampton.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 West Ham are planning a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer following his loan spell at Southampton.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/wJldkurCyf

David Moyes' side reportedly looked at signing Broja in January, but a move never came to fruition. The 20-year-old has performed admirably against the London outfit on three occasions this season.

He is said to have impressed not only Moyes but also his West Ham players. The same report also claims that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the forward.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken on rumours regarding the Albanian forward leaving Stamford Bridge permanently. He spoke about the player's progression on loan at Southampton, saying (via Express):

“He’s our player, and he’s doing good, but at the same time it’s only half a season, so he needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton. Armando’s getting better and better; he’s a very unique player with unique strengths in his game - he has speed; he’s robust, and he’s a goalscorer."

Broja's deal with the Blues runs till 2026, and Transfermarkt values the forward at £16.2 million.

