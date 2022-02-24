“He will get found out” – Paul Scholes warns Rangnick against playing Manchester United man in one position

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said that Bruno Fernandes is better off as a number ten than number eight for the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick took charge as the Premier League giants' interim manager in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. The German tactician has helped the team climb up to fourth place in the points table since taking the reins.

The 63-year-old, though, is yet to find his best playing XI, and has tinkered with the team often. Playing Fernandes as a number ten and number eight is something Rangnick has experimented with recently.

However, Scholes is not enthused with the idea of deploying the Portugal international as a number eight. The United great feels the midfielder could get found out against a top team. Scholes said on BT Sport (via The Mirror) in this regard:

"I think he can do it (play in the number eight position) in certain games; don’t get me wrong, but it’s only certain games. At Burnley away, yes. Tonight (Wednesday, against Atletico Madrid), possibly because United will have a lot of possession.

"He can play that position without a problem, but when you come up against the best teams when they don’t have as much possession, they won’t have the ball as much; he will get found out. I think he’s much better in the number ten position, floating round, getting on the ball and creating chances as he does."

B/R Football @brfootball Bruno Fernandes is the first player in Champions League history to assist a goal in six consecutive games for an English Club 🪄 Bruno Fernandes is the first player in Champions League history to assist a goal in six consecutive games for an English Club 🪄 https://t.co/Z8TCHwe9sF

Despite playing in different positions, Fernandes is still one of United's best players so far this term. The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in 34 appearances across competitions for the English giants.

Manchester United earn 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Champions League

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday. Joao Felix opened the scoring for the Spanish champions before Anthony Elanga came off the bench to equalise for Manchester United late in the second half.

Atletico held the lead for most of the game and appeared to be in line to get the win. However, Elanga's 80th-minute goal means they have everything to play for when the two sides meet again at Old Trafford on March 15.

It's worth noting that it was Bruno Fernandes who provided the assist for Elanga's goal.

