“He will not get the praises and media hype” – Liverpool fans believe 30-year-old deserves more credit after performance in 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Liverpool fans have heaped praise on Sadio Mane following his vital winner against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 10.

The 30-year-old's magnificent header in the 65th minute sealed a hard-fought 2-1 victory for the Reds, which saw them go level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side will play their game in hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night. They also have a better goal difference than Liverpool.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 14 – No side has won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (14). Character. 14 – No side has won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (14). Character. https://t.co/KBC0pMZ3xF

It was a difficult start to the game for the Reds, as Aston Villa took the lead within three minutes thanks to a Douglas Luiz strike, who capitalized on some hapless defending.

Liverpool equalized shortly after through Joel Matip before Mane scored his 22nd goal of the season to seal a vital three points.

The Senegalese international has been mentioned as a potential winner for this year's Ballon d'Or, having already claimed the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

Since the arrival of Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window, Klopp has used Mane as a centre-forward.

Fans of the Merseyside club took to Twitter to express their joy at the attacker's recent form:

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry Ballon D’Or top contender Sadio Mane keeping Liverpool’s title hopes alive. But he will not get the praises and media hype as he’s not even Liverpool fans favorite. Ballon D’Or top contender Sadio Mane keeping Liverpool’s title hopes alive. But he will not get the praises and media hype as he’s not even Liverpool fans favorite.

NORELEASECLAUSE @hankered Many of you owe Sadio Mane an apology.



Your analysis is in the mud. Many of you owe Sadio Mane an apology. Your analysis is in the mud.

🎧 @ManeBaII Sadio Mané has the most goals (12) in all competitions since February for Liverpool. Steps up when it matters, time and time again. Sadio Mané has the most goals (12) in all competitions since February for Liverpool. Steps up when it matters, time and time again. https://t.co/vSNRI3YD4Y

𝒌 @karlaslfc i will cry real tears when mane leaves i will cry real tears when mane leaves

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Liverpool really need to be sorting Sadio Mané’s contract situation out. As deserving as any player of a new deal after the year he’s had. Always delivers in the big moments. Liverpool really need to be sorting Sadio Mané’s contract situation out. As deserving as any player of a new deal after the year he’s had. Always delivers in the big moments.

Debadutta @19times19times Main man Sadio. How good has Mane been towards the end? Our league win season also he carried us towards the end. Every time in the buisness end Mane steps up. Carries usMain man Sadio. How good has Mane been towards the end? Our league win season also he carried us towards the end. Every time in the buisness end Mane steps up. Carries us❤️ Main man Sadio.

Sadio Mane speaks out over transfer rumors following Aston Villa victory

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Mane, whose Liverpool contract expires next summer.

However, following the victory at Villa Park, the forward claimed he was happy at the club and told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"Yeah, I am happy here, I think when we win trophies I am happier! But I think I am trying to enjoy every moment, trying to assist my team mates and I think the boys make it a lot easier for me, and I am very happy."

Mane's teammate and club captain Jordan Henderson lavished the Senegal international with praise after the game, saying:

"His performances are always incredible. The amount of work he does for the team, on and off the ball as well. Defending at the end, winning the ball high, his quality around the box and you saw that with his finish."

"He got us the three points but it was always going to be tough, but it is another big game at the weekend."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Just Sadio Mane watching his winning goal back during his post-match interview 🤣 "Yeah, very good goal by the way"Just Sadio Mane watching his winning goal back during his post-match interview 🤣 "Yeah, very good goal by the way" 😂Just Sadio Mane watching his winning goal back during his post-match interview 🤣 https://t.co/V5HEgcUnZ9

