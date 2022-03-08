"He will get the respect"- Louis Saha wants Champions League winner to become next Manchester United boss

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has given his verdict on who he wants as the next manager of the Red Devils

A new permanent boss is set to be appointed by Manchester United at the end of the season. Ajax's Erik ten Hag and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino are the current frontrunners.

But Saha offered a different name when asked who he wanted to take the Old Trafford hot seat.

He told Metro:

"I like the idea of Zinedine Zidane because he will get the respect,"

Saha continued:

"The problem is the Premier League is so difficult and so hard to adapt to that even he will struggle a little bit I think. The Premier League is a different thing he has never experienced."

Zidane is regarded by many, including Saha, as one of the best managers around.

The former Real Madrid manager won three UEFA Champions League trophies during his time in charge at the Bernabeu Stadium.

He has a proven track-record of dealing with big names, including current Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of form under Rangnick.

But it is the presence o CR7 that some believe carried Zidane during his first tenure at the Spanish capital. The Frenchman's side did not live up to their former heights after Ronaldo left Madrid.

Would Zidane work at Manchester United?

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Louis Zaha may want Zidane at Manchester United but the man himself is rumored to not be keen on the role.

He is reportedly targeting the Paris Saint-Germain job with Pochettino's future at the Parc des Princes under speculation this season.

Nevertheless, the question arises as to whether Zidane will be a success at the thirteen-time Premier League champions.

Zidane can certainly manage big egos, which has been one of the major problems at Manchester United in recent times.

Vive @vic_MLS Manchester United should sign Zidane, I want to see a 4-3-3 football again. Manchester United should sign Zidane, I want to see a 4-3-3 football again.

The former Juventus player tends to use a 4-3-3 system that sees the frontline intertwine with one another superbly.

This could hugely benefit the out-of-form Ronaldo, who has just one goal in his last 10 matches.

Under Zidane, the Portugal captain conjured up 112 goals and 30 assists in 114 games.

He, alongside Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, formed a formidable front three that brought unprecedented success to the Bernabeu.

Everything Cristiano @EverythingCR7_ 🎙️ Zinedine Zidane:



"Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football." 🎙️ Zinedine Zidane: "Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football." https://t.co/1uBDKfXx0G

The formation uses a defensive midfielder instrumental in transition, which could align with United's reported interest in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

It would make sense for United to get Zidane as he can manage the big club expectations while winning trophies - something that has been missing at United since 2018.

Edited by Diptanil Roy