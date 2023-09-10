"He will get us to the levels we need to be at" - John Terry backs Mauricio Pochettino to shine at Chelsea despite slow start

Chelsea legend John Terry recently backed Mauricio Pochettino to turn things around at Stamford Bridge amid extremely poor form. The former England international believes the Argentine is an elite manager who can lead the club to higher levels.

The Blues have had a poor star to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign under Pochettino, his debut season as the club's head coach. The West London outfit find themselves in the same position they were in last season, placed 12th in the league standings.

Chelsea have suffered two losses, secured one victory and one draw in their first four encounters in the English top tier this term and are six points behind the top four.

Despite that, John Terry has full confidence in Mauricio Pochettino. Terry said (via football.london):

“I love Poch. I’ve been around him and I promise you now he is a top, top manager and he will get us to the levels we need to be at.”

Chelsea have received massive criticism for their worrying performances since Todd Boehly's takeover last summer. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League table last season after going through three different managers.

They managed to win only 11 encounters in the English top flight last term. These performances are on the back of an exorbitant £1 billion spend under Boehly.

Chelsea spent in excess of £600 million over two transfer windows last season and have splurged nearly £400 million in the market this summer. This includes the signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British record transfer fee of £115 million.

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino can turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

"Let’s not be too harsh" - John Terry defends Chelsea star amid criticism from fans

Chelsea star Mason Mount secured a high-profile transfer to Manchester United this summer, who signed the England international for £60 million. A player who grew up in the Blues' academy and once touted to be the future club captain, Mount received massive criticism over his move to Old Trafford as a result.

While many fans may perceive the transfer as a major betrayal, Terry has backed the England international. The former Chelsea defender believes that Mount still has love for the club and has urged fans not to be harsh on the midfielder.

Terry said (via HITC):

"Mase is proper Chels through and though. There's always two sides to a story and i know the other side to it. I’m not going to air that tonight but there’s another side to the story. Let’s not be too harsh on Mason when he comes back."

Mount is not off to a great start to life at Manchester United. The England international is yet to get on the scoresheet after registering two Premier League appearances for Erik ten Hag's side this term.

He is currently on the sidelines after suffering an injury and was not included in the squad against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal as a result.