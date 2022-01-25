"He will go to Real Madrid next season" - Fernando Morientes confirms PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will join La Liga giants

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has claimed PSG ace Kylian Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the summer. The Spaniard believes the Parisians will not be able to hold on to their prized asset as Madrid are determined to make him a ‘Galactico.’

Real Madrid wanted to sign the 2018 World Cup winner in the summer transfer window itself and made a whopping €200 million offer to PSG. The sum was audacious, to say the least, for a player they could get for free next summer, but the Parisians did not budge. They have been trying to persuade Mbappe to sign an extension since but haven’t had any luck.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🗣️ Ex-RM player Fernando Morientes: "Mbappé will play for Real Madrid next season. I've listened to the club and Florentino a lot [about this subject]. Perez adores Kylian because he's different. He can play for many years at Real Madrid." @diarioas 🗣️ Ex-RM player Fernando Morientes: "Mbappé will play for Real Madrid next season. I've listened to the club and Florentino a lot [about this subject]. Perez adores Kylian because he's different. He can play for many years at Real Madrid." @diarioas https://t.co/RpP3ka0kh7

Morientes, who served at Real Madrid between 1997 and 2005, has claimed the Frenchman will not sign with PSG and join Los Blancos for free. He believes Madrid president Florentino Perez adores Mbappe and will go to any lengths to secure the club’s future by signing the 23-year-old.

Speaking with Rothen Regale on the set of RMC (via Le10Sports), Morientes said:

"Kylian will go to Real next season. I listened a lot [about this subject] to Real and Florentino Perez. Florentino Perez loves him, he loves Kylian because he is different. He is a player who can play many years in Madrid.”

Since moving to the Parc des Princes in 2017, Mbappe has been nothing short of a revelation for his current employers. His pace, movement and skills have allowed him to pitch in with match-winning contributions more often than not, making him PSG’s most important forward. Since his move from Monaco, the young forward has played 199 games for the Parisians, registering 151 goals and 77 assists.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic advises PSG superstar to secure Real Madrid move

Former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has advised Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid. The AC Milan star believes the Frenchman cannot grow without experiencing different clubs, countries and cultures and has hence asked him to sign for Madrid.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙️| Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "Mbappe asked me what should I do, I told him 'If I was in your place, I would go to Real.'" #rmalive 🎙️| Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "Mbappe asked me what should I do, I told him 'If I was in your place, I would go to Real.'" @hadrien_grenier 🚨🎙️| Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "Mbappe asked me what should I do, I told him 'If I was in your place, I would go to Real.'" @hadrien_grenier #rmalive https://t.co/xCYL2Sqste

Also Read Article Continues below

Ibrahimovic, of course, spent a good chunk of his career at the Parc des Princes. In four years, the Swede played 180 games for Paris, pitching in 156 goals and 61 assists. The 40-year-old is treated as a legend in Paris, but his latest advice for Paris’ golden boy ought to draw some friendly fire.

Edited by Arnav