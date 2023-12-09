"He will have a good career" - Liverpool superstar Mo Salah rates Reds teammate he likes pushing in the gym

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has lavished praise on teammate Harvey Elliott after their team secured a 2-1 league win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (9 December).

Jean Philippe-Mateta got the scoring underway in the 57th minute from the penalty spot before the Eagles were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute. Jordan Ayew's sending-off gave the Reds even more impetus to push forward, and they scored the equalizer in the very next minute.

Salah's deflected shot from inside the box drew the visitors level before Elliott scored with a sumptuous left-footed shot in the first minute of stoppage time to seal the win. Salah, who assisted the Englishman's strike, said after the game, via TNT Sports (h/t BBC):

"He's [Harvey Eliott] a good kid. he's learning. I like to push him in the gym. He will have a good career. If he wants to speak then just come to me."

Eliott, 20, is seeing more and more playing time under Jurgen Klopp since first joining the club's academy from Fulham in 2019. He has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 86 games across competitions for the Reds.

20 of those appearances have come this season, and the goal against Palace was Elliott's first of the campaign. He notably started his career playing down the right flank — a position Salah has made his own since joining the Anfield outfit from AS Roma. However, Klopp has since shifted Elliott to a more central position in midfield.

Mohamed Salah scored 200th goal for Liverpool in Crystal Palace win

Mohamed Salah reached a new milestone in Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace, as he scored his 200th career goal for the Reds.

Those strikes have come in 327 appearances, which goes to show how reliable he has been as a goal-scorer for Liverpool in the last six and a half years. He has been the club's top scorer across competitions ever since he left Roma in the summer of 2017.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 22 games this term. The 31-year-old is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2025 but he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in 2024.