Mohamed Salah could be blacklisted by Saudi Pro League even if he completes transfer due to special rule - Reports 

Mohamed Salah could reportedly be blacklisted by the Saudi Pro League should his agent break a rule even if the Egyptian completes his transfer from Liverpool.

The Egyptian superstar was heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad this summer but saw a £150 million bid (with add-ons) get rejected by Liverpool this month. The Saudi transfer window closed on September 7, but Saudi clubs could return for him in January or next summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs said that Al-Hilal could also enter the race for Salah, as there's no guarantee that Al-Ittihad would be his chosen club. It ndicates that there could be a potential transfer battle between multiple clubs to sign one of the game's most famous faces.

According to the New York Times (h/t SportBible), a player will be blacklisted by the SPL if his agent uses interest from multiple clubs to drive up his wages. Although there's no indication that it may happen, Mohamed Salah could risk being banned by the league if his agent tries to take advantage of the situation.

Moreover, the SPL will have to ratify the transfer of a player who will earn more than £2.29 million in wages. According to TalkSPORT, Salah could have earned around £127 million in annual wages had he moved to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool, though, remained steadfast in their stance and rejected offers that came their way for their fifth-highest goalscorer of all time. The 31-year-old signed a three-year deal last summer, which made him the Reds' highest-paid player.

The former Chelsea and Fiorentina winger earns around £18.2 million per year at Anfield, as per Capology.

What Mohamed Salah's agent has said about the Liverpool star's situation

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas hasn't explicitly said that his client will leave Liverpool.

On August 7, when reports were rife about Al-Ittihad planning a bid for the Egyptian winger, Abbas tweeted (h/t @RamyCol):

"If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC."

A few days later, the agent even denied discussing a potential move to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the future. However, he hasn't tweeted about the matter for over a month —where the Saudi giants' interest in Salah was formalized with an offer.

It remains to be seen if the player considers leaving Merseyside in the future to join a league that promises significantly better pay. It will also be interesting to see how they resolve the situation if more than one SPL club wants to sign him.

Mohamed Salah has started in four of the Reds' league games this season, scoring and assisting twice apiece.