"He will be a huge loss" - Andy Cole surprised that Chelsea didn't tie down Barcelona target earlier

Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger is close to leaving Stamford Bridge, with Barcelona being one of the top clubs interested in luring him away (via Sky Sports).

Former Manchester United and Newcastle forward Andy Cole is surprised the Blues failed to tie down such an influential player in their team.

Rudiger has been one of the standout performers in the west Londonders' squad over the last few years, putting up solid performances at the heart of their defense.

Cole believes the departure of the Germany international would be a big loss for Chelsea. He told Sky Sports (via HITC):

"He will be a huge loss. Rudiger, for me, has come on so much since the departure of Lampard."

"If you look at him now. He is a mainstay in that Chelsea team. If they lost him, then it’s going to be a big, big loss."

It is worth noting that Rudiger is already in the final few months of his contract with the Blues and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. This means the Premier League giants have very little they can do to prevent him from leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

GOAL @goal Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 https://t.co/OoKJiB3lGW

Cole claims Chelsea are the architects of their own predicament in this saga, stating that they should've tied the player to a new contract long before now. He said:

"I know he’s got options now because he’s going to be a free transfer in the summer. But I am surprised Chelsea didn’t sign him up, before they found themselves in this position now."

"So far this season and last season, I think he has been brilliant for them."

Barcelona and other clubs who could lure Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea this summer

Barcelona are said to be keen to sign Antonio Rudiger

It is believed that Barcelona are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season. The Blaugrana need reinforcements at the back. However, their financial constraints have forced them to limit their options to free agents, which is why they have targeted the German defender.

Barcelona will face stern competition from other clubs who are also monitoring the defender's situation at Stamford Bridge. Some of them include Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh