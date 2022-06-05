"He will be the idol of the Bernabeu" - Kylian Mbappe's childhood nanny says PSG star wanted Real Madrid kit as a kid

Kylian Mbappe might've turned down Real Madrid for now, signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, Mbappe's childhood nanny believes the player would be the idol of the Bernabeu in years to come.

Mbappe spent a lot of time in his childhood with Beatrice Riccardi (his nanny) and her family, who are ardent AC Milan supporters.

She spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via AS), where she said that while Mbappe was happy with an AC Milan jersey as a birthday gift, the Frenchman preferred a Madrid jersey. She said (as per the aforementioned source):

"We gave him a Rossoneri shirt and he loved it. However, he was a Real Madrid player and he would have been happier with a white one."

She continued:

"From the age of seven he began to say that a One day he would have been a professional and that he would have played for Madrid. We laughed, but he already had it very clear".

Kylian Mbappe rejected a move to Los Blancos last month and signed a a three-year deal reportedly worth almost £1 million a week (via Sky Sports) with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe was Real Madrid supporter growing up

Kylian Mbappe told Marca in an interview in 2017, that he grew up idolising former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is a famous photo of Mbappe with the five-time Ballon d'Or, in which the 14-year-old was seen posing wearing a Real Madrid jacket.

TC @totalcristiano Kylian Mbappe is the ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo fan, on and off the pitch. Kylian Mbappe is the ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo fan, on and off the pitch. https://t.co/ftdd0IPhv1

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport last month (via Marca), he also talked about having an Italian nanny whose family supported AC Milan, and how he supported the Rossoneri as a child.

While it is very unlikely that the 23-year-old will join Milan anytime soon, as per an interview he gave to BBC Sport last month, he has not ruled out a move to Madrid in the future. Speaking to Guillem Balague in that interview, he said:

"You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain."

Asked if signing the contract meant the Madrid dream was over, Mbappe said:

"Never over."

Mbappe's decision to extend his stay with PSG brought an end to rumors continuously linking him with a move to Madrid, at least for now.

