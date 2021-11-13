"He will be joining training from next week" - Barcelona issue official statement announcing Dani Alves' confirmed return

Barcelona have confirmed that club legend Dani Alves has returned to the Camp Nou outfit for the remainder of the season.

The Catalan giants released a statement on their official website titled "Agreement in principle to sign Dani Alves" yesterday (November 12). The statement read:

"FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season."

Alves was a free agent after departing Sao Paulo in September. He has now become Xavi Hernandez's first signing as Barcelona manager. The club's statement also went on to state that Alves will not be able to play for the Blaugrana until January due to La Liga regulations.

"The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January."

Barcelona also stated that complete details regarding Alves' contract will be released during the player's official presentation at the Camp Nou.

Dani Alves enjoyed a brilliant spell with Barcelona

Dani Alves initially signed for Barcelona from Sevilla back in 2008. Alves made 54 appearances in his very first season for the club, scoring five goals and registering 14 assists. The Brazilian's efforts were key as Barcelona won the continental treble.

Alves then helped them convert that treble into a sextuple the following season, making 48 appearances across competitions. In that campaign, the right-back registered three goals and 15 assists.

Alves improved that tally in the 2010-11 season as Barcelona won La Liga and the Champions League again. The Brazilian registered a fantastic 21 assists in 54 matches in all competitions while also netting four goals.

Overall, Alves made 391 appearances for Barcelona between 2008 and 2016. In that time, he managed 101 assists and 21 goals while winning plenty of trophies. Alves' haul included three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles and five Copa del Rey trophies. He also won five Supercopas, three Club World Cups and four UEFA Super Cups.

Since departing Barcelona, Alves has also gone on to win trophies at Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo. He has now returned to help former team-mate Xavi bring the glory days back to the Camp Nou.

Edited by Samya Majumdar