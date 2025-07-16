"He will listen and learn" - Ibrahima Konate's former coach claims Liverpool defender is better than Real Madrid star

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate's first coach, Eric Hely, believes that the Frenchman would succeed in Spain if he decides to join Real Madrid. Hely also claimed that Konate is technically stronger than Los Blancos defender Antonio Rudiger.

During a recent interview, the French tactician discussed Konate's potential transfer to Real Madrid. He also insisted that the Frenchman would establish himself as a starter at Santiago Bernabeu under Xabi Alonso if he departs from Liverpool. He said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"I'm sure he can succeed at Madrid and wherever he sets his mind to. I think he'd adapt very well under Xabi. He can play in a back three, like he did at Leipzig, and in a back four."

"If he has succeeded at Liverpool, why not Real Madrid? I'm sure if he gets to Xabi's locker room, he won't talk much at first. He will listen and learn, and then he will establish himself in the team with his personality," he added.

Eric Hely also addressed Konate's playing style, comparing him to French icon Marcel Desailly. The former Lyon youth coach heaped praise on Konate for his defensive prowess and ball control. He added:

"I don't see him as a Varane type. He's more like Desailly. He gives a great sense of security and has a very good touch, I'd say even better than Rudiger, who is undoubtedly an athlete, but I think Ibrahima is technically stronger."

According to MARCA (via Tribal Football), Konate has informed Liverpool that he is considering a move to Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman had been in contract extension talks with the Reds. However, the conversations have been slow, which has increased uncertainty over a new deal.

Konate's contract with the Reds expires next summer, and Real Madrid are aiming to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer. However, the 26-year-old reportedly has a price tag of €50 million.

Liverpool identifies Real Madrid attacker as potential Luis Diaz replacement: Reports

According to journalist Santi Aouna (via The Standard), Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes. The Reds view the Brazilian attacker as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer.

Arne Slot holds Rodrygo in high regard due to the 24-year-old's ability to play on both flanks. Meanwhile, the Brazilian attacker's future in the Spanish capital has become uncertain due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer last summer.

Under Xabi Alonso, the 24-year-old played only three games at the FIFA Club World Cup and was benched during Los Blancos' 4-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

Rodrygo's current contract with the Spanish giants expires in the summer of 2028. However, Los Blancos are expected to demand around €80 million for the Brazilian attacker.

