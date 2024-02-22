"He will have to make a decision" – Danny Murphy urges Jurgen Klopp to drop Liverpool star for EFL Cup final against Chelsea

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Jurgen Klopp to drop Joe Gomez in favor of young right-back Conor Bradley in their upcoming EFL Cup final against Chelsea.

The Reds, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 60 points from 26 outings, are currently without vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold owing to a knee injury. Hence, they have handed seven starts to Bradley in their past nine matches across competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have relied heavily on Gomez as a makeshift left-back in the injury absences of Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. However, the Scot has recently recovered from his shoulder issue and is likely to start against Chelsea on Sunday (February 25).

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Murphy shared his two cents on the Reds' team selection in the upcoming EFL Cup summit clash at Wembley Stadium. He opined (h/t The Boot Room):

"Sunday is a big game for obvious reasons. Hopefully either [Mohamed] Salah or [Darwin] Nunez will be back to join [Cody] Gakpo and [Luis] Diaz, I think Robertson will come back in."

Urging Klopp to start Bradley over Gomez at right-back, Murphy said:

"I think he will have to make a decision on Gomez at right-back or if he sticks with Conor Bradley in there. I'd play the young lad. Go after Chelsea, they're more in fear of you than you are of them, he was just Man of the Match against Chelsea, let him go again."

Earlier on January 31, Bradley turned heads with his performance in a 4-1 Premier League home win over the Blues. The 20-year-old recorded a goal and two assists before being applauded off in the 83rd minute.

So far this season, the 13-cap Northern Ireland international has bagged one goal and laid out five assists in 11 matches for Liverpool.

Liverpool plot move for Chelsea defender

According to The Independent, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are both monitoring Levi Colwill's development at Chelsea this season. The pair are hoping to launch a move for the player, who could be sold to help the Blues balance their books, this summer.

Last summer, Mauricio Pochettino's side warded off Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Colwill. They also fought off a host of approaches from Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the ongoing campaign.

Colwill, 20, has cemented himself as a key starter for his boyhood team of late. He has started 25 of his 29 appearances across all competitions, netting one goal and providing one assist as a left-back this season.