"He will be missed" - Paul Merson says transfer mistake could cost Chelsea the Premier League title

Paul Merson believes Chelsea's failure to sign a new centre-back this summer after selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham United could cost them the Premier League title.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks the Blues will be in the running for the league title this season. However, he believes they will eventually fall short due to the absence of a replacement for Zouma and Thomas Tuchel's tendency to play with three defenders. He said:

“I think they are massive challengers but letting Zouma go and not bringing anybody in – especially when they play three at the back – you’re going to play James as one of the three, when he’s more of a wing-back."

Chelsea allowed Kurt Zouma to leave Stamford Bridge in the hopes of signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. However, the deal failed to materialize on deadline day as Sevilla weren't keen on negotiating a deal with the Blues. The European champions are now dependent on Trevor Chalobah to come good.

Paul Merson believes it will be hard for Chelsea to cope in the absence of Zouma:

“For me, surely they’d have let Zouma go on the strength of getting in Kounde, or they think Chalobah will be very good, and I think he will be good. But it’s going to be hard. When we get into the nitty gritty of the Champions League that’s what Chelsea are going to be all about and in terms of winning the Premier League I think Zouma will be missed.”

Chelsea managed to bring reinforcements in other areas

Despite not signing a new defender, Chelsea did manage to bring the necessary reinforcements in midfield and in attack. The Champions League holders have signed Romelu Lukaku from Serie A champions Inter Milan in a deal worth £97.5 million, making him the Blues' most expensive arrival.

Lukaku has already looked at home in the opening couple of games. The 28-year-old scored a goal on his debut against Arsenal and enjoyed a decent game against Liverpool a week later.

In addition to Lukaku, Chelsea also managed to bring Spain international Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid, with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Chelsea have, so far, made a good start to their new Premier League campaign, picking up seven points from their first three games. The Blues will next face Aston Villa on the 11th of September after the international break.

