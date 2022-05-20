"He will never hide" - Patrick Kluivert and Jaap Stam deliver their honest verdict on Manchester United target

Dutch icon Patrick Kluivert and Manchester United legend Jaap Stam have heaped praise on Red Devils’ transfer target Antony. The pair have not only lauded the Brazilian's technical qualities but have also been left impressed with his fearless gameplay.

Antony, who joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2020, has emerged as one of the most excitable forwards in Europe this season. Under Erik ten Hag, he has taken his game to a whole new level, registering 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

Impressed with his performances this season, Manchester United have reportedly (via UOL) approached Ajax to sign Antony. The report further adds that the Brazilian is open to leaving the Eredivisie to play in the Premier League.

Kluivert and Stam did not address the rumors linking the 22-year-old to Old Trafford and only focused on his standout qualities. Kluivert told Voetbal International (via United in Focus):

“Antony is a real Ajax attacker. His ball technique, the speed, the brutality in his often decisive actions: that’s how we like to see it in Amsterdam. Whether there are two or three men in his back, he demands the ball and is immediately threatening. He will never hide. I think it will not be long before Antony will make the step to a foreign top club.”

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam thinks that Antony has a knack for exaggeration, but admitted that he likes to watch him play.

Stam stated:

“From the purchases of the last few years, I like watching Antony’s game. Sometimes he exaggerates a bit in his actions and behavior, but he is a frivolous and unpredictable attacker, with speed and temperament in his game.”

Antony, who has already won two Eredivisie titles, has turned up 79 games for Ajax so far in his career, registering 22 goals and 20 assists.

Lack of Champions League football could discourage Antony from joining Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and remain a dream destination for many young footballers. However, due to recent turmoil, their pulling power has taken a significant hit.

Every player worth their salt wants to play in the most prestigious club cup competition in the world, the UEFA Champions League. The fact that United haven’t even locked down a Europa League spot yet doesn’t bode well for them.

Mike Verweij: "Antony, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie de Jong are on the table, but not everything will be feasible".

Antony, who scored twice and recorded four assists in the Champions League this season, is likely to prefer playing in the top-tier of European football. United, of course, cannot give him that right away.

Unless he’s determined to play in the Premier League and continue his development under Erik ten Hag, United could have a hard time convincing him.

In that case, Liverpool, who have also been linked with signing Antony, could emerge as a more lucrative option.

