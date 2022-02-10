"He will be one of the great soccer players" - Zabaleta hails Barcelona star who has 'settled in well' under Xavi

Former Manchester City player Pablo Zabaleta recently raved about Barcelona star Ronald Araujo and complimented his physical game as a centreback. Speaking to Referí, Zabaleta made a huge claim about Araujo as he stated that the Uruguayan will evolve into one of the greats of Uruguayan soccer.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has turned into a hot prospect in world football. The Uruguayan centre-back made his debut for the Catalans in 2019 and has displayed tremendous growth as a footballer.

Araujo has made 64 appearances so far for Barca. The 22-year-old has scored three goals and has a successful pass rate of 90% for the Catalans this season.

Former Argentine national team star Pablo Zabaleta has recognized Ronald Araujo's talent as he praised Barca's hottest prospect in the interview. The former Manchester City defender also pointed out how well the Uruguayan has adapted to Xavi's style of football. Zabaleta said:

"He has settled in well playing with Xavi, he has performed in a line of four, three center backs. Physically, he has a lot of presence, he dominates the aerial game and, without a doubt, he will be one of the great soccer players of Uruguayan soccer."

𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙮 @r1skyfcb Ronald Araujo is just Brilliant 🪄



Ronald Araujo is just Brilliant 🪄https://t.co/t6PpaA82BO

Under new manager Xavi Hernandez, Araujo has looked impressive. The young centre-back has dominated most of his aerial duals and is very much comfortable with the ball at his feet. Xavi, who has been impressed by the Uruguayan's performances, is pushing the Barcelona board to offer the player a new contract.

Araujo's current contract with Barca ends in June 2023 and the Blaugrana are optimistic in convincing the player to sign a new contract. The Catalans, however, are alarmed by interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea and want to find an agreement before the end of the season.

Barcelona reportedly confident of extending Ronald Araujo's and Pablo Gavi's contract

Ronald Araujo and Pablo Gavi are currently Barcelona's key players in the squad. The duo have consistently been churning out excellent performances and are considered fan-favorites among the Culers.

However, both players' contracts expire in the summer of 2023 and the Catalans don't want to risk losing the duo in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to a recent report from SPORT, Barcelona are confident of extending Araujo's and Gavi's contracts in the near future.

Both players are reportedly happy with their game time and are hoping to have a successful stint at Camp Nou. However, Barca would need to offer the duo better wages, which is something that both Araujo and Gavi are looking for.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• At Barça, their is no concern. Negotiations continue and it is advancing well.



• Both are expected to extend until 2027.



Via (🟢): ✍ (ARAÚJO & GAVI): Both Ronald Araújo and Gavi have given their word to Xavi that they will renew their contracts.• At Barça, their is no concern. Negotiations continue and it is advancing well.• Both are expected to extend until 2027.Via (🟢): @ferrancorreas [sport] ✍ (ARAÚJO & GAVI): Both Ronald Araújo and Gavi have given their word to Xavi that they will renew their contracts.• At Barça, their is no concern. Negotiations continue and it is advancing well.• Both are expected to extend until 2027.Via (🟢): @ferrancorreas [sport] https://t.co/FC3veoLLKt

Also Read Article Continues below

There have been reports linking the duo to a Premier League move with Gavi being monitored by Liverpool and Araujo by Chelsea. Both clubs have reportedly offered tempting wages to the Barca duo.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar