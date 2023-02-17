"He will be perfect in that" - Erik ten Hag urged to make one key tactical change for second leg of Europa League fixture against Barcelona

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has urged Erik ten Hag to start Alejandro Garnacho in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League clash against Barcelona.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou in their first-leg clash on Thursday, February 16. Marcos Alonso and Raphinha scored for the hosts, while Marcus Rashford and Jules Kounde's own goal secured a draw for the visitors.

Both sides had plenty of chances to score more goals with the Red Devils finding their chances on the counter. Garnacho, who is known for his speed and trickery, came on in the 81st minute to replace Jadon Sancho.

Alejandro Garnacho @agarnacho7 It will be decided at Old Trafford It will be decided at Old Trafford🔥 https://t.co/KNza1gqUlF

Hargreaves believes that the youngster should start the second leg to make more of the counterattacking opportunities that Manchester United might get. He told BT Sport:

"I don’t think they [Barcelona] controlled the game. And that is a big thing for Xavi and Barcelona. It felt like in the transitions they were too vulnerable, they were too open. And it feels like there will be more of those situations at Old Trafford if they are going to play that way. Maybe Garnacho plays, I think he will be perfect in that."

Garnacho, 18, has grown in stature under Ten Hag this season. He has made 24 appearances across competitions for Manchester United's senior team, contributing three goals and five assists.

Owen Hargreaves on Erik ten Hag's tactical change in Manchester United's draw against Barcelona

In a repeat of their 2-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League, Ten Hag decided to play Wout Weghorst at No. 10 against Barcelona. Speaking on this, Hargreaves said:

"It was quite a surprise actually, Marcus playing through the middle and Weghorst playing as a No.10 and Bruno on the right. Maybe he [Ten Hag] plays it slightly different. But it just feels like in the transition, Barcelona weren’t there and at Old Trafford, United will get good chances."

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



#MUFC Erik ten Hag getting creative. Wout Weghorst next to Fred as a No 10 behind Marcus Rashford. Bruno Fernandes right, Jadon Sancho left. Erik ten Hag getting creative. Wout Weghorst next to Fred as a No 10 behind Marcus Rashford. Bruno Fernandes right, Jadon Sancho left.#MUFC https://t.co/AKAREv06Z0

Weghorst joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley in January. He has since contributed one goal and one assist in nine appearances.

His ability to hold the ball up front and combine with pacy attackers like Rashford and Garnacho has helped the Red Devils in recent games. Ten Hag will certainly look to use the Dutchman in the No. 10 role more often.

