“He will have no problem maintaining that level” - Jose Fonte names 3 clubs he can see ex-teammate Van Dijk joining if he leaves Liverpool

Former Premier League defender Jose Fonte has named three clubs Virgil Van Dijk can join if he leaves Liverpool. He lauded the Dutcam as one of the best defenders in football, claiming that he could excel at Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Bayern Munich.

There have been speculations surrounding Van Dijk's future. The 33-year-old center-back is in the final few months of his contract and has yet to pen a new deal at Anfield. As such, he could leave the Reds as a free agent this summer.

Speaking recently about Van Dijk's future, Fonte who was a teammate to the Dutchman at Southampton opined that the Liverpool skipper would do well at Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Bayern Munich if he eventually leaves the Reds.

"Van Dijk would thrive at Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, and I would not be surprised to see him at one of those clubs next season," he said via Barca Universal.

The former Portuguese international praised Van Dijk as one of the best defenders in history, stating that even if he loses his pace due to age, he could make up for it with better positioning and awareness.

He backed Van Dijk to secure a move to a top club if he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season, stating that he can keep playing at the highest level for a couple more years.

"I would not be surprised to see him at one of those clubs next season because those clubs will be looking for defenders as reliable as Van Dijk, and everyone will be watching if he reaches the end of the season without signing a new contract,” Fonte added.

"He can still play at the highest level and has shown that he can take care of himself. He will have no problem maintaining that level for three or four more years," he concluded.

Jose Fonte and Virgil van Dijk shared the dressing room for two seasons at Southampton. They partnered in defense 51 times for the Saints. It remains to be seen if the Dutch international will renew his contract and stay put at Anfield or leave at the end of the summer.

Virgiil van Dijk stars as Liverpool trash Tottenham Hotspur in Carabao Cup semifinal

Virgil van Dijk was on target for Liverpool as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg on Thursday (February 6). The Reds overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg as they outplayed Spurs at Anfield to set up a showdown with Newcastle United in the final at Wembley on March 16.

Cody Gakpo put the Reds ahead in the 34th minute, Mohammed Salah doubled the lead from the spot six minutes after the restart. Dominik Szobozlasi added a third in the 75th minute before Van Dijk put the icing on the cake with a bullet header off a corner 10 minutes from regulation time.

Arne Slot's side has been firing on all cylinders this season, with Van Dijk leading the team on the pitch. He has made 32 appearances across competitions, contributing three goals and two assists.

