"He will be really important" - Noel Whelan heaps praise on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for Luis Diaz signing

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz will have a say on who wins the title this season.

The Colombia international scored his first goal for the Reds against Norwich City at the weekend. He got on the end of a through ball from Jordan Henderson before coolly slotting the ball past Angus Gunn, helping his team earn a 3-1 win against the Canaries in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC



What a team goal

Diaz has hit the ground running since joining the Merseyside-based club from FC Porto in the winter transfer window. It took the 25-year-old just four games to open his account in England and he will be looking to add more to the tally this term.

Whelan has been impressed with what he has seen of Diaz so far. The former Leeds United frontman waxed lyrical about Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for finding another gem in the forward. He told Football Insider:

“Massive credit to Jurgen Klopp. He looks for players who can hit the ground running and players who fit really well into his system. What a finish [from Diaz for his first goal] as well, wow. It was a typical Liverpool goal – great ball through from Henderson, brilliant diagonal run, and a lovely composed finish. You only get that from quality players.

"Jurgen Klopp wants these players who can come in and make an instant impact, and he will be really important to where the title goes this season. All credit to Liverpool, they’ve identified what looks to be another gem.”

Diaz is expected to start for Klopp's side when they host Leeds United at home in the Premier League on Wednesday. He is tipped to be pitted alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah against Marcelo Bielsa's side, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino sidelined with injuries.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool signed Luis Diaz in January

The Anfield outfit acquired the services of Luis Diaz from FC Porto for an initial sum of £37m. According to reports, the fee for the 25-year-old could reach up to £50m after add-ons.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Diaz's signature in January. Spurs were reportedly in talks to sign the Colombian when the Reds swooped in and hijacked the proposed deal.

Transfer News Live



Liverpool were grateful to Tottenham for lowering the price tag of Luís Diaz. Porto initially demanded €80m, which the Reds weren't prepared to pay but Spurs put in months of hard work to lower the fee and then Liverpool simply matched the offer.

Luis Diaz is now hopeful of establishing himself as a key member of Liverpool's attack in the coming years. Klopp, on the other hand, will be delighted to have another threatening forward in his ranks.

