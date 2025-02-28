"He will regret that" - Arsenal legend questions Enzo Maresca's message to Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has expressed his surprise at Enzo Maresca's comments to Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. He believes that the manager would regret saying that he would bench him if he plays long and not short to the defenders as planned.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Lehmann claimed that Maresca should not have told the goalkeeper that he would be benched if he played the ball during the ball. He believes that the coaches should give the players enough freedom and said via Metro:

"I was surprised that the Chelsea coach used that phrase. To be honest, probably he will regret that because it’s not about playing a certain style. It’s about winning a game."

When asked if he likes goalkeepers playing short or going long, he added:

"Sometimes I’m a fan of it when you have space and when there’s a need for it. But what the manager says, if I was his superior I would tell him, 'You have to understand football in a different way because we are not here to play a different style, we are here for Chelsea club, to win games'. They won that game but they haven’t won every game. That’s probably why they’re not up to it right now, to win a trophy this year. They’re still fighting to get into the top four."

Chelsea fans were not happy with Filip Jorgensen and booed the players when they were playing from the back. The manager was quick to signal from the touchline that the goalkeeper was doing well and asked him to stick to the plan.

What did Enzo Maresca say about Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen?

Enzo Maresca spoke to the media after Chelsea's 4-0 win over Southampton and revealed that he spoke to Filip Jorgensen about his performance. He quickly stated that it was difficult for the goalkeeper with the fans on his back but wanted him to stick to the plan.

He added that the goalkeeper has been warned that he will be benched if he plays long balls and said via Metro:

"My message to Filip was, 'If you play long balls, I will change you', and he was just doing what I said to him. It’s difficult for Filip, and it’s difficult for Robert [Sanchez] too. All the ‘keepers, they are just following the plan."

Jorgensen has taken over from Robert Sanchez this season, similar to what Djorde Petrovic did last season when the Spaniard was not at his best.

