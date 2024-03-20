“He will renew if he wants” - Deco drops fresh transfer update on Barcelona superstar

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said that the club are keen to extend centre-back Ronald Araujo's current deal.

Araujo, 25, has been a mainstay in Barca's defence, contributing a goal in 31 games across competitions, starting 28 times. The lone goal has come in 21 outings in La Liga, where Xavi's side trail pacesetters Real Madrid by eight points with nine games to go.

Despite being contracted with the club till 2026, there has been no dearth of interest in his services, especially Bayern Munich (as per Bavarian Football Works).

However, Deco has said that the club will make 'effort' to keep the centre-back, as the player is deserving of it. The former Portugal international said (as per Barca Universal):

"Araujo will renew, if he wants. We will make an effort because he deserves it. The club's effort is to keep what we have."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg (via Mia San Via) recently said about Bayern's interest in Araujo:

"Ronald Araujo is still on Bayern’s list - but as of now, the club is not planning a big-money signing at centre-back if de Ligt, Upamecano and Kim Min-jae all end up staying.

"Araujo is currently not in a rush to extend his contract at Barcelona - much will depend on the new coach and Barca’s FFP situation."

Barca's well-documented financial travails means an extension of Araujo could be difficult. Bayern remain attentive of developments at the Camp Nou and could pounce if they sense a opportunity to prise out the defender.

What's new for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona have had a stuttering campaign. Having lost to Los Blancos in the Supercopa Espana final and getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey, Xavi's side have work to do to bridge the gap with the La Liga leaders.

However, they have been improved form lately, going 10 games unbeaten across competitions - winning seven - since a 5-3 home league defeat to Villarreal in January.

During this period, Barca saw off reigning Serie A champions Napoli 4-2 on aggregate - including a 3-1 second-leg home win - to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they play PSG next month.

However, before that, Xavi's side return to action after the international break with a La Liga home game with Las Palmas on March 30.