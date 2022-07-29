"He will shut everyone up" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister speaks out amid Manchester United exit talks

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro has defended the Portuguese forward on Instagram amid reports linking him to an exit from Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not yet figured out his future despite the new Premier League season starting in a few days time.

Despite all the talk surrounding the 37-year-old's future, Elma Aveiro has shown support towards her brother. She said that Ronaldo will silence his critics very shortly. Aveiro posted on Instagram (via CristianoXtra on Twitter):

"You can keep talking like a parrot; he will shut everyone up in no time. Patience."

Her Instagram post can be seen below:

Ronaldo has not played a pre-season game for United this summer. The Portuguese did not travel on their tour of Thailand and Australia.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo was back in training on Wednesday ahead of the new season. However, he trained separately from the rest of the squad that travelled on the pre-season tour. Before his training session, Ronaldo had a medical before he watched his team's warm-up game against Wrexham behind closed doors.

United have two more friendlies to play before the new season begins. They'll play Atletico Madrid on July 30 and Rayo Vallecano a day later. Ronaldo could feature in one of the games.

Where could Cristiano Ronaldo move if he leaves Manchester United this summer?

There have been a few clubs with whom Ronaldo has been linked with a move this summer. Atletico Madrid are one of them.

According to The Athletic (via Sky Sports), though, Ronaldo is exploring the possibility of returning to his first club, Sporting CP. The Portuguese outfit are in the group stage of next season's UEFA Champions League.

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo is keen to stay as the tournament's leading goalscorer. He has scored 140 goals in the competition and is 15 clear of his arch-rival Lionel Messi, who's second all time in the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have made it clear that Ronaldo is not for sale this summer. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what pans out for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the coming weeks.

