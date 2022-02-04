“He will soon be back to normalcy” – Real Madrid defender insists ‘born fighter’ Sergio Ramos will return to his best at PSG soon

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has backed Sergio Ramos to return to form at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spanish centre-back has had an injury-plagued start to life at the Parc des Princes so far this season.

Carvajal spoke to Onda Cero (via Paris Fans) and insisted fteam-mateal Madrid teammate Ramos would soon return to his best. He said:

“I spoke with him after his last injury. I can identify with what is happening to him. It’s hard to explain the same thing over and over again and not have the answer. Sergio is a born fighter, and he will soon be back to normalcy, injury-free.”

Ramos made the move to Paris last summer having spent 16 years at Real Madrid but has only managed four league appearances thus far due to injuries.

Carvajal is confident that the Spanish centre-back will be back to his best soon. But he hopes that's not the case when the two meet one another in their last 16 UEFA Champions League tie on February 15. He said:

"He is extremely professional. If he plays, then let’s hope he’s not having a good day. He is a great player, and if he is at his best, he can create difficulties for us. But I would be happy if he was healthy and could play.”

Despite Cavajal's expectation of Ramos returning, reports suggest the player's current calf injury will see him miss the first leg of the Champions League tie.

Are Real Madrid favourites for the tie against PSG?

PSG made a shocking exit from the French Cup on Monday, losing on penalties to Nice.

Many reports have claimed manager Mauricio Pochettino's time at the club could be coming to an end once the season concludes. This will only put more pressure on the Argentine to deliver the side a long-awaited Champions League trophy.

PSG's form this season has been up and down. Despite seemingly running away with the Ligue 1 title, their Champions League form has been concerning.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been revitalized by the arrival of manager Carlo Ancelotti last summer. He has the team back at the top of La Liga and has already won the Supercopa de Espana this season. Los Blancos' squad looks likely to cause problems for any side in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ @the_marcoli_boy PSG should start panicking. We are Real Madrid! PSG should start panicking. We are Real Madrid! https://t.co/TIgy4k3t6s

However, they exited the Copa del Rey on Thursday in the quarter-finals after a 1-0 loss to Athletic Club. But the Real Madrid squad has appeared a cohesive unit on the pitch, which is in contrast to Pochettino's squad of big names.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric all thriving this season, Real Madrid will surely go into the tie against PSG as favorites.

Edited by Aditya Singh