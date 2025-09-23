“He will spoil the whole training ground” - Emmanuel Adebayor warns Arteta about Arsenal star who could become problem soon

Emmanuel Adebayor has issued a strong warning to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta regarding the handling of Gabriel Martinelli. He suggested that the Brazilian forward could soon become unsettled if he continues to be overlooked in the starting lineup.

Martinelli has seen his game time reduced this season, having come on as a substitute in Arsenal’s last three matches. He proved to be the hero for his side in their 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League before scoring a late equalizer against Manchester City in the Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite his recent impact as a substitute, Martinelli is facing competition in Arteta’s starting lineup, as new signings Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze are giving him a run for his money. In the wake of Martinelli’s reduced game time, Adebayor has cautioned Arteta about the potential problems.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Adebayor emphasized the importance of man management while explaining that keeping high-quality players satisfied is one of the biggest tests for any coach. He drew parallels from his time under Arsene Wenger and stated that underutilizing Martinelli could disrupt the harmony in Arteta’s squad. He said:

“I think that’s where man management becomes very important because you have to be talking to all these players to keep them happy all the time even knowing that they’re on the bench. When I was on the bench at Arsenal, I knew that I had Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robin van Persie in front of me, but it was not easy because every weekend I’m in his [Wenger’s] office telling him ‘I’m here to play, I have to play’."

“This is when you need a manager that can calm the situation down. We have never seen Arteta go through those moments, and I think this is the right year for him to go through this. Manager, I want to play. Gaffer, listen I’m not here to sit on the bench. You didn’t buy me to be on the bench. I’m here to play because I want to win Ballon d’Or. I want to be the top goal scorer. I want to be the best player in the league’.

“We all have our individual things in our mind whether you like it or not. But at the end of the day, we put into the collective. We have to think of what I can do, what I’m going to bring into the team. If you’re on the bench, it’s hard. Martinelli, I think in a couple of weeks we will lose him because if he stays on the bench after this game the head will start going, then the body will follow, then he will spoil the whole training ground.”

To date, Martinelli has played 230 matches for Arsenal across competitions.

Gabriel Martinelli not happy with playing as a substitute for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli himself isn’t happy about his reduced game time at Emirates Stadium. Following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City, the 24-year-old told Match of the Day (via GOAL):

“I work for those moments. I leave [selection] for the gaffer, he knows what he does. I just do my best to help this football club. Of course, I don’t want to be on the bench. I want to play 90 minutes every single game but Arteta knows what he does, he’s the gaffer and everyone trusts him. We’re really happy with him.”

Marinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano in 2019. His contract at the north London club will expire in 2027.

