“He will take the ball anywhere” – John Terry names player who should start ahead of Sterling in England’s FIFA World Cup opening game against Iran

Chelsea legend John Terry believes Jack Grealish should start ahead of Raheem Sterling in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

The Three Lions will kick off their campaign in Qatar with a match against Iran on Monday, November 21. Gareth Southgate's team will be fancied to win the contest to set up a platform before their other Group B games against the USA and Wales.

England have a plethora of options to choose from across all areas of the pitch, with the attack in particular a major point of contention among fans and analysts. Harry Kane is a guaranteed starter, with Grealish, Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden all capable of playing on the flanks.

While Sterling has been a trusted lieutenant for Southgate, Terry has claimed that he would start Grealish over the Chelsea forward. The former footballer explained to beIN Sports (as quoted by HITC):

“I think Jack (Grealish) is that type, he will take the ball anywhere. I have worked with Jack. He wants it always.”

Terry reasoned that Sterling's club form is also a reason to not start the winger. In 19 games across all competitions for Chelsea before the World Cup, he recorded just five goals and two assists.

“I would probably start Kane, Foden and Jack would be in my team. It’s the group stages. Sterling’s not in form for Chelsea,” Terry said.

The former England centre-back added that players like Grealish and Foden attract defenders, which can in turn create space for their teammates:

“I have spoken before about these big tournaments. I think Foden and Grealish will play a big part in this competition because they want the ball. They want to isolate defenders. They make you go 2 v 1. Jack’s that type of player where he can commit two defenders.

“Sometimes at Manchester City, it’s difficult he [Grealish] does that, then he is confronted by two defenders. If he doesn’t release it, then everyone is going mad about he is holding onto it for too long.”

Grealish himself is yet to find his best self at Manchester City, scoring just once in 16 appearances across all competitions this term. However, has looked much more involved this season than he did last time around.

Raheem Sterling proved doubters wrong last summer with superb displays for England at UEFA Euro 2020

This isn't the first time there have been murmurs about Raheem Sterling's form entering a major international tournament. Many questioned the winger starting for England at UEFA Euro 2020 last summer after he struggled in the final weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Gareth Southgate trusted the then-Manchester City forward and he delivered the goods. Sterling scored both of the Three Lions' group-stage goals and also netted in their 2-0 Round of 16 win over Germany. He then laid out an assist in the team's 4-0 hammering of Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

The Chelsea star will undoubtedly want to prove his doubters wrong once again should he start England's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Iran.

