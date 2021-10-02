"He will be a top player" - Solskjaer backs out-of-form Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed the ability of new signing Jadon Sancho despite his slow start to life in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Jadon Sancho's performance in Manchester United's game against Villarreal in the Champions League despite not completing the full ninety minutes.

Solskjaer has revealed that both Manchester United and the England national team believe in the quality Sancho possesses. Solskjaer said:

"Jadon was exceptional, he was electric, the crowd loved him. I think he felt that connection with the crowd, and that is what we want from him, to be direct, positive, go past players numerous times."

"Yeah, he’s not scored yet but that night I thought, yeah, that’s Jadon and we’re going to see loads of that. And Gareth has also said it’s important Jadon knows they believe in him. They have invested time in him."

Solskjaer is not worried about Jadon Sancho's performance as he has many teammates in England and Manchester United from whom he can learn. The United boss still believes he is a top player. Solskjaer added:

"He will be a top player. Performances are going to come. We’ve got players here he can learn from and adapt when you’ve got Cristiano and Edinson to learn from in terms of their professionalism, how they conduct themselves, but also he has his teammates, Marcus [Rashford], Jesse [Lingard] from the national team. So he’ll come good, we’ve got absolutely no worries. If he goes there I’m sure he will play well."

Jadon Sancho has had a slow start to life at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho was Manchester United's biggest arrival this summer before Cristiano Ronaldo decided to join the Red Devils from Juventus. The 21-year-old winger joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £73 million.

Despite his big-money move, Jadon Sancho has so far failed to show his worth in a Manchester United shirt. The England international has played 8 times for his new side and is yet to register a single goal or an assist. Sancho has also failed to play the full ninety minutes so far this season.

However, his poor start to the season has not hampered Manchester United. Despite their poor run recently, the Red Devils are still joint second in the Premier League, just one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

