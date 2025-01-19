“He will not want to look at this" - Dion Dublin on Manchester United star's 'awful' error in loss to Brighton

Pundit Dion Dublin believes that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will have been left embarrassed after his mistake against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to the Seagulls in the Premier League, with the third goal coming as a direct consequence of an Onana blunder.

Former Premier League striker Dublin was on commentary duty with BBC Radio 5 Live for the game as his side faced Brighton. He referred to the error as 'awful', seeing as Onana committed it without any pressure on him.

He said (via Utd District):

"An awful mistake from Andre Onana. He will not want to look at this. He has no players around him. There is no danger! Just gather it and take it in. Deary me!”

Brighton held a 2-1 lead in the game until the 76th minute when Onana made a hash of trying to smother a routine cross from Yasin Ayari. The Cameroonian goalkeeper somehow palmed the ball into the path of substitute Georginio Rutter. The latter had the simple task of tapping the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

Andre Onana had a game to forget for the Red Devils while Altay Bayindir watched on from the bench. The Turkish goalkeeper put on an impressive display in his last appearance for the side, in their FA Cup third-round penalty shootout win over Arsenal. Onana's performance and the result will give Ruben Amorim a lot to think about ahead of their upcoming games.

Manchester United suffer disappointing defeat at home to Brighton

Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, losing to Fabian Hurzeler's side for a second time this season, having also lost in August. The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim's side lost a sixth game in nine across competitions.

The Seagulls took the lead after just five minutes as Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring with a simple tap-in after being set up by Kaoru Mitoma. They were pegged back by Manchester United when an erroneous pass from goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen forced Carlos Baleba to bring down Joshua Zirkzee in the box. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and sent Verbruggen the wrong way in the 23rd minute to equalise.

Brighton retook the lead on the hour mark after Minteh and Mitoma combined once again. The Gambian winger turned provider this time, playing in an exquisite cross which was met by Mitoma at the far post.

Hurzeler's side sealed the win through substitute Georginio Rutter, benefitting from a mistake by Andre Onana in the 76th minute. They have now won exactly 50% (eight of 16) of their meetings against Manchester United in the Premier League.

