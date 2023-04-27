"He will be out for a few weeks with a quad injury" - Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea injury blow after 2-0 Brentford defeat 

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella will be sidelined for a few weeks with a quad injury.

The Blues slumped to their fifth straight loss across competitions under caretaker boss Frank Lampard as Brentford won 2-0 on Wednesday (April 26). The loss at Stamford Bridge means Chelsea remain 11th in the standings.

With 39 points from 32 games, the Blues are well and truly out of the reckoning for European qualification. They're closer to the relegation zone than they're to seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

To add to their troubles, Lampard confirmed a new fitness issue for Cucurella after the loss against the Bees. He said (via Football.London):

"Cucurella is injured. He injured himself in training two days ago. He will be out for a few weeks with a quad injury."

The Spanish left-back, who has two assists in 33 games across competitions this season, was not in the matchday squad for the Brentford game. Ben Chilwell started down the left flank and is expected to do so for the next few games in Cucurella's absence.

The Blues' next game is an away league outing against leaders Arsenal on May 2 before a trip to Bournemouth four days later.

Frank Lampard understands anger of Chelsea fans after Brentford defeat

These are worrying times for Chelsea. They last won a game on March 11, when they beat Leicester City in the Premier League. They have failed to score in six of their last seven games across competitions. losing the last five.

Many Blues fans at Stamford Bridge were heard booing their team after the 2-0 league defeat against Brentford. An own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and a 78th-minute strike from Bryan Mbeumo ensured Brentford's second straight away win against Chelsea.

After the game, Lampard admitted that he understood fans' frustrations. The caretaker boss said (aia The Straits Times):

"Absolutely, the fans are going to be worried. If you’re a Chelsea fan, you’ve been used to 20 years of success, you’re used to it, and you want it more. I’ve got no problem with fans booing. I’m not sitting here to go against the fans and say don’t boo the players."

The Blues kept 73% possession and managed four shots on target compared to the visitors' one. Despite their dominance, they failed to take their chances and paid the price for their profligacy in possession and in the final third.

