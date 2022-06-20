“He will write his own story at Liverpool” – Luis Suarez backs Darwin Nunez’s ‘talent to do the talking’ at Anfield

Former Liverpool and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez gave his thoughts on his compatriot Darwin Nunez joining the Reds this summer. He claimed that the 22-year-old will "write his own story" at Anfield.

Nunez joined Liverpool earlier this month in a record deal worth up to £85 million, including potential add-ons.

"I'm here because I want to win many trophies with Liverpool - that's why I wanted to join this club. It's massive". Darwin Núñez: "It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I'm very happy to be a part of this great club - here they suit my style of play".

Suarez, incidentally, holds the honour of being the first Uruguayan to play for the Reds when he joined the club in 2011. Featuring in 133 matches across all competitions, he scored 82 goals and provided 46 assists before moving to Barcelona in 2014.

Speaking to The Mirror, Suarez dismissed comparisons between Nunez and himself, saying:

"He [Nunez] will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop. He is a special player and doesn't need to be compared to anybody."

He continued:

"He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans. I can be there to offer him advice about England and about the style of play but I don't think he will need it. He will let his talent do the talking.”

The 35-year-old further revealed that he had earlier told Barcelona to snap up Nunez but that didn't happen. He said:

"It was last season that Europe started to take notice of him because of his performances for Benfica but from an early age, I could see there was something special in him. While he was at Almeria, I recommended him to Barcelona but it was something that never happened."

The former Benfica striker, who netted 34 times in 41 matches last season, will become the third Uruguayan to don the famous red shirt. He joins Suarez and Sebastian Coates on the list.

Liverpool in the summer window so far

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title by a single point against Manchester City last season. They also lost the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. They did, however, win the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Post that, Liverpool have been quite active this summer. Bolstering their squad in key areas, the Reds aim to reach newer heights in the 2022-23 season.

Apart from signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica on a six-year deal, Jurgen Klopp's side have also completed the signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay for £6.5 million.

The 18-year-old, who bagged the SFWA Young Player of the Year award, made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish club last season.

Earlier in May, Liverpool agreed a potential deal of £7.7 million for highly-rated attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane is set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a deal worth up to £35.1 million (vai Sky Sports).

