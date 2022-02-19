"He was willing to help me" - Tottenham Hotspur star reveals Luis Suarez' role in his Premier League move

Rodrigo Bentancur, who joined Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window, has explained the role Luis Suarez played in his move to the Premier League.

The former Juventus star has revealed that his compatriot provided him with necessary information prior to his move to the English top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur



We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Rodrigo Bentancur explained to Sky Sports:

“I was following my situation [transfer to Tottenham] while on international duty. As soon as Luis Suarez found out that there was a possibility of me coming to play in the Premier League, and for Tottenham, he made himself available to give me as much information as I required."

He added:

“Suarez said it would be a great move for me and it would help me both professionally and personally. If I needed anything, he was willing to help me out."

In addition to Luis Suarez, the midfielder sought the advice of another Uruguayan teammate, Edinson Cavani, and both players encouraged him to make the move.

“They both said what a fantastic league it was," he continued. "I knew it was a big step in my career, so to get information and background on the league was very important. It was a decision that I didn't hesitate in taking."

Meanwhile, Aston Villa also tried to sign Bentancur in January but missed out on the transfer as the player chose to join Tottenham instead. The midfielder has revealed that Antonio Conte's presence in North London convinced him to join Tottenham Hotspur.

“The fact that Antonio Conte was here was a massive factor in helping me make up my decision to join Tottenham, and a big motivation," he explained.

Tottenham Hotspur



Bentancur

Højbjerg



A Premier League debut for Rodrigo Bentancur.

“I feel that he can dramatically improve me as a player and I'm looking forward to learning from him big time. His track record is amazing. He's won lots of titles and has been successful wherever he's gone,” the Uruguayan added.

Bentancur in action for Spurs

Rodrigo Bentancur's Tottenham Hotspur spell so far

The Uruguayan joined Spurs on deadline day of the winter transfer window in a deal worth €19 million as per Transfermarkt. He signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League side that will keep him in North London until the summer of 2026.

So far, Rodrigo Bentancus has made three appearances for Tottenham Hotspur across competitions. These include the Premier League clashes against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers and the FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion.

